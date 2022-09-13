Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, has announced the SANS Cyber Safari 2022 training programme to be held at the JW Marriot Hotel Riyadh from October 1 to 13, 2022.



Participants will learn practical cybersecurity and IT essentials from industry experts, as well as more specific areas of the field such as ethical hacking methods, cloud security, cyber defense tactics and security management strategies.



In 2021, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ranked second place globally, and first in the Middle East, the Arab world, and Asia in the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI), a significant global achievement for the region.



“Our priority areas for Saudi are in line with the Kingdom’s National Cybersecurity Strategy and the National Cybersecurity Authority’s (NCA) vision to create a reliable, safe, and trusted Saudi cyberspace that enables growth and prosperity. We want to educate the next generation of cybersecurity practitioners that will sustain the Kingdom’s achievements and efforts in providing a secure environment for data and digital operations and boost the cybersecurity resilience of the nation through our diverse training programmes,” comments Ned Baltagi, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa at SANS Institute.

The courses offered at SANS Cyber Safari are SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, and Incident Handling; SEC488: Cloud Security Essentials; SEC401: Security Essentials: Network, Endpoint, and Cloud; SEC560: Enterprise Penetration Testing; MGT512: Security Leadership Essentials for Managers; SEC503: Intrusion Detection In-Depth; SEC542: Web App Penetration Testing and Ethical Hacking; and SEC566: Implementing and Auditing Security Frameworks and Controls.



In-person training and live online streams are available for all modules, except SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, and Incident Handling, which will only take place in-person.



A bonus virtual session will also take place on Monday, October 10 at 08:00 PM in Riyadh. The webinar, ‘Today, Nobody is Going to Attack You!’, will outline all the information offered by the Internet Storm Center, and discuss some of the use cases and how not to use the data shared.



Standard classes at this event will take place from 09:00 - 17:00 AST (Arabian Standard Time) and 10:00 - 18:00 GST (Gulf Standard Time), including breaks.



Those who register for SANS Cyber Safari will be eligible to participate in an exclusive NetWars Tournament – interactive learning scenarios that allow them to practice the cybersecurity techniques they have learnt in controlled environments.



Attendees will also have access to the upcoming SANS Summits.



For more information on SANS Cyber Safari 2022, or to register, please click here.

