Strengthening its position as a trusted logistics partner of the healthcare industry

Sanofi, a leading healthcare company with a presence in 90 countries worldwide, partners with Kuehne+Nagel for fulfilment, handling, and value-added services for pharmaceutical and consumer health products in Türkiye.

To enhance the efficiency of processes related to warehousing, handling, and value-added services such as serialisation and inking, Sanofi in Türkiye entrusts Kuehne+Nagel with managing the facility in Tuzla, on the outskirts of Istanbul.

Currently, Sanofi operates an 11,000 sqm facility equipped with temperature-controlled rooms (15-25°C), cold rooms (2-8°C), restricted access zones, quarantine areas, and more. With a storage capacity of up to 4,200 pallets of healthcare and consumer health products, the facility ensures timely delivery to patients across Türkiye.

“Our purpose at Sanofi is to improve people’s lives around the world, by chasing the miracles of science. In line with this mission, we sought a trusted partner to deliver reliable 3PL warehousing logistics services, allowing us to focus on our core business. Sanofi’s successful collaborations with Kuehne+Nagel in other countries reinforced our confidence in choosing them as our partner in Türkiye,” says Cem Öztürk, Sanofi Eurasia MCO Lead.

“We are thrilled to take on the operation of Sanofi’s facility in Tuzla. Our partnership is built on a shared commitment to delivering healthcare products and consumer goods to patients efficiently and with the quality they deserve,” concludes Matthias Blan, Managing Director of Kuehne+Nagel Türkiye.

Kuehne+Nagel supports Sanofi in multiple countries worldwide, including Hungary, the UK, and the UAE, by providing customised fulfilment services.

About Kuehne+Nagel

With over 80,000 employees at almost 1,300 sites in close to 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world’s leading logistics providers. Headquartered in Switzerland, Kuehne+Nagel is listed in the Swiss blue-chip stock market index, the SMI. The Group is the global number one in air and sea logistics and has strong market positions in road and contract logistics.

Kuehne+Nagel is the logistics partner of choice for 400,000 customers worldwide. Using its global network, logistics expertise and data-based insights, the Group provides end-to-end supply chain solutions for global companies and industries. As a member of the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), Kuehne+Nagel is committed to sustainable logistics by reducing its own environmental footprint and by supporting its customers with low-carbon logistics solutions.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives. The team worldwide is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. Sanofi provides potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of its ambitions.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY