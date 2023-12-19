Unveiling the UAE's most exemplary flagship residential property, designed for an enhanced holistic lifestyle

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: With the introduction of Sankari Properties, a transformative era for UAE's premium real estate offerings is set in motion. Perfectly aligned with the nation’s strategy for economic diversification and growth, the developer seeks to make significant contributions to the established legacy and the promising future of the sector.

The Aspiration

In the dynamic real estate environment of UAE, characterized by top-notch infrastructure and a robust regulatory framework, Sankari Properties aims to push the possibilities of real estate. Acknowledging the vital influence of real estate and hospitality in enhancing Dubai's global standing, the company is dedicated to creating spaces and experiences that embody the city's dynamic culture and progressive ethos.

Leadership & Legacy

Leveraging a rich business heritage and a history of leading lifestyle innovations, Sankari Properties epitomizes a balance of tradition, excellence, and contribution, carrying the revered Sankari family name and adhering to its enduring values of perfection and contribution.

Under the leadership of Chairman Mohammed Sankari, a distinguished Emirati businessman, whose entrepreneurial journey has been marked by significant strides within a thriving family enterprise, Sankari Properties' vision transcends conventional business achievements.

Mohammed Sankari, embodying the company's ethos, states: "At Sankari Properties, we view the UAE as a canvas for architectural storytelling. Here, high-end living blends grandeur with artistic creativity, self-fulfilment, and a relentless pursuit of perfection. We aspire to craft masterpieces that will instil pride today and in future generations as part of our commitment to giving back to a nation that has generously given us so much."

Unveiling UAE’s Most Exemplary Residential Property

Actioning its ethos, Sankari Properties proudly reveals its flagship development in Marasi Marina, Business Bay, poised to become a new pinnacle in premium living.

Encompassing twin residential towers, the project will be masterfully crafted by Foster & Partners, featuring exquisite interior design by Portia Fox. In its sophisticated design, each tower offers exclusive 3, 4, and 5-bedroom apartments, starting at 6,500 sq.ft., each occupying an entire floor to ensure maximum privacy and security.

Nestled in a unique standalone plot with uninterrupted access and views of Marasi Marina and Downtown Dubai, the towers' architectural design maximizes stunning views of Dubai Creek and the city skyline.

The Point of Differentiation is Meeting the Needs for Balanced Lifestyle

Sankari Properties is redefining elevated living with a groundbreaking project that surpasses traditional limits of luxury living. Focused on improving the everyday lifestyle of residents, this new development embodies a commitment to a life well-lived and optimized. It offers holistic spaces, thoughtfully designed to foster a balanced lifestyle.

At its core, the project features expansive terraces that intelligently mirror the living spaces, offering open-air freedom and outdoor living with optimal shading and airflow year-round. Residents will be part of an ecosystem designed for thriving, where the quest for balance and lifestyle enhancement is intricately integrated into the very essence of this sanctuary. The necessity for commuting and rushed routines will fade, with everything essential for a sophisticated lifestyle conveniently available at home.

Previewing what lies ahead, residents will enjoy access to unmatched amenities. Each detail is meticulously crafted to promote a wellness-oriented lifestyle, from private pools on each terrace to a cutting-edge gym and spa.

Additionally, Sankari Properties is poised to enter a significant partnership with an international luxury hospitality provider, ensuring that services and amenities meet the highest global standards of luxury living.

Targeted for completion in Q4 2027, this project stands as a symbol of living life in its most opulent form.

The Foresight

The flagship residence marks the beginning of several forthcoming projects from Sankari Properties, each distinct in its purpose and contribution to the nation. The company's pipeline features a variety of developments located in key areas such as Marasi Business Bay, Palm Jumeirah, and other strategic plots within emerging masterplan developments.