Sankari, a premier luxury real estate developer in Dubai, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, to launch the world’s first Regent Residences in Dubai.



This flagship development, Regent Residences Dubai - Sankari Place, will be located in Dubai’s prestigious Marasi Marina neighborhood and will feature 63 full-floor upper luxury residences as well as ten floating homes. This project marks a significant milestone for both Sankari and IHG, being the first Regent-managed standalone residential project of its kind, set to transform the definition of luxury lifestyle. “The best talent from the industry has been brought together to deliver on the Sankari family's vision,” says Mark Phoenix, CEO of Sankari.

The collaboration between Sankari and IHG marks a landmark moment for both parties, blending the innovative vision of Sankari with the esteemed legacy of the Regent brand under the IHG portfolio. Regent Residences Dubai - Sankari Place is set to become a premier destination, establishing one of the most sought-after residential addresses, embodying true modern luxury, in the UAE. This development underscores the commitment of both Sankari and IHG to elevate the standard of premium hospitality experiences within a residential ecosystem.



Introducing Sankari Place

Situated in the heart of Marasi Marina, Sankari Place is envisioned as an exclusive destination for upper luxury living. This prominent waterfront peninsula offers residents unparalleled views of Dubai Creek and Downtown Dubai, providing a perfect blend of serenity and urban convenience. The concept of Sankari Place is designed to create an exclusive and opulent living experience, with top-tier amenities and services that cater to the refined tastes of modern luxury homeowners.

Mohammed Sankari, Chairman of Sankari, shares his personal connection to the project: “Sankari Place is deeply significant to me and my family. This development is more than just a project; it is the foundation of a legacy we are building in honor of my father. It embodies our family’s commitment to excellence and innovation in real estate, and we are proud to see our vision come to life in such a prestigious location.”



Regent – A Legacy of Luxury

The Regent brand, renowned for its sophistication and elegance, boasts a storied history with iconic properties such as the legendary Carlton Cannes, a destination for Hollywood stars and the global elite. Regent's portfolio includes 10 properties worldwide, located in some of the world's most premier urban centers: Beijing, Berlin, Cannes, Chongqing, Hong Kong, Phu Quoc, Porto Montenegro, Shanghai on the Bund, Shanghai Pudong, and Taipei. Regent Residences Dubai - Sankari Place will be their first standalone residential flagship project developed from inception. This landmark project marks the beginning of Regent's vision to develop their branded residences footprint in the region.



IHG Hotels & Resorts – True Hospitality for Good

IHG Hotels & Resorts, with its vast portfolio of brands, continues to expand its presence in the luxury sector. Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG, states, “Regent Residences Dubai - Sankari Place represents a unique opportunity for IHG to strengthen our offering in the branded residential space in Dubai. We trust our partnership with Sankari will drive forward our success in this remarkable city and are committed to elevating luxury living options for Dubai residents.”

Mark Phoenix of Sankari comments, “We are thrilled to partner with IHG, a world-renowned industry leader, to bring this vision to life. This collaboration sets the stage for a state-of-the-art residential complex with the highest service standards in the UAE, offering owners and residents an exceptional hospitality experience in their homes. We proudly introduce this area as Sankari Place.”



Project Information

The Regent Residences Dubai - Sankari Place will feature 63 full-floor residences, each equipped with a private swimming pool and expansive outdoor living spaces. The architectural design, conceived by Foster + Partners, reflects opulent living with a cascading twin-tower structure. Residents will have access to world-class facilities, including health and fitness centers, a golf simulator, a cinema, and gaming room. For sports enthusiasts, there are tennis and padel courts, while lovers of fine dining can enjoy a private dining room, cigar lounge, and cellar. The development also includes a business lounge, a large spa, and a residents’ lounge, ensuring every need is catered to.



Dr. Sankari, Founder and Chairman of Sankari, concludes, “This flagship project is a testament to our vision of creating developments that leave a lasting impact. We are committed to building a legacy that holds value and demands respect, and our collaboration with IHG on Regent Residences Dubai - Sankari Place is a significant step towards realizing this dream.”

Please find attached English and Arabic Release alongside with images

Sydney Jason Miranda

Senior Account Executive

United Arab Emirates

M: +971568760254

E: sydney.miranda@mcsaatchi.com

http://www.mcsaatchi.com/