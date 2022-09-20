UAE, Sharjah: Saned Integrated Facility Management Company, owned by Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, has achieved a 25% growth rate this year. The company currently manages the integrated facilities and maintenance for 750 buildings, including governmental and private establishments in the Emirate of Sharjah.

An increase in working cadres by 9% compared to last year

Engineer Sultan Al Ketbi, CEO of Saned, said: "Saned Integrated Facility Management Company has experienced a growth rate of 25% this year compared to last year in terms of the number of government and private agencies to which we provide services such as engineering services, facilities management, electricity, monitoring systems, firefighting and many others. This increase indicates the reputation and distinguished position of Saned, our achievements in the services sector across the emirates, and our keenness to provide high-quality services to all customers. Saned has increased staff to approximately 9% from last year to meet customers' needs quickly, efficiently and accurately."

6318 safety devices installed from January 2022

Al Ketbi added: "In relation to fire prevention strategies and the integration of security systems, which fall within the mandate of Saned, 6,318 safety devices have been installed since the beginning of this year. This is an increase of 20% from last year, in partnership and coordination with the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority. This body connects fire systems in the facilities and operations room of the General Directorate of Civil Defense and the Saned Operations Room to reduce response time to deal with fires."

Al-Ketbi stressed, "Saned has received more than 8,832 requests to register a safety device since the beginning of this year, an increase of 22% from last year. This confirms the awareness of the authorities, establishments and property owners of the need to install a fire alarm and security system to provide 24-hour protection from the dangers of fire. We will seek to reach 100% of real estate owners, investors, establishments, and facilities in the Emirate of Sharjah, to comply with the requirement to install and connect a security system to protect buildings from fire and accidents before the end of this year. The installation of "Aman" device becomes mandatory for all establishments in the emirate, applying the highest levels of prevention and safety."

Salama Institute has trained 7,488 trainees since the beginning of this year

Al Ketbi explained: "Based on our endeavour at the Salama Institute, the joint project between the Prevention and Safety Authority and Saned Company, to enhance awareness of public health and safety in the Emirate of Sharjah through training on occupational safety practices in different work environments, we have been able, to train 7,488 people in 2022. This is an increase of 35% from last year. We also received 7,907 registration requests for the Salama Institute, which is an increase of 35% from the previous year, which indicates the awareness of entities and individuals of the need to learn about accident prevention methods, fire safety, and emergency response plans, minimizing malpractices that lead to injuries on the job."

Launching new and quality services

Al Ketbi added: "We continuously endeavour to expand the services and facilities we provide to clients, and in order to achieve our vision of consolidating our position as the service arm of Sharjah Asset Management Company, and in line with company strategy, we began working in pest control. In addition, we expanded in evaluating services in engineering operations. We are also developing a plan to include and develop many services that enhance our position and achieve our goals in providing diverse and qualitative technical services for real estate technical services in public and private sectors in the Emirate of Sharjah."

About Sharjah Asset Management

Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, is a company with a global reputation for building wealth and was established exclusively by the Government of Sharjah. Sharjah Asset Management strives to build a solid strategy for the future of the Emirate of Sharjah, developing a competitive economy and promoting economic development. Sharjah Asset Management leads the way to achieve economic diversification, accomplished through expanding the scope of multiple industries and developing world-class facilities to create sustainable investment opportunities.