Dubai, UAE – Sandstone Media, a leading strategic communications agency in Dubai, is pleased to announce its partnership with Techbot Information Technology LLC, a premier Odoo implementation partner specializing in business automation and digital transformation. Through this collaboration, Sandstone Media will elevate Techbot’s brand positioning, media engagement, and industry visibility across key sectors in the UAE market.

This will be accomplished by developing a strong communication strategy and launching innovative campaigns that highlight the key services of Techbot ERP.

With a strong presence in the GCC, Techbot ERP has been instrumental in helping businesses across insurance, logistics, supercar rental, and manufacturing industries streamline operations through tailored ERP solutions. As a trusted Odoo Partner, Techbot delivers cutting-edge digital transformation strategies that enhance efficiency, scalability, and business optimization. The company recently expanded into Pakistan (Karachi), further strengthening its regional footprint.

Moossa M. Alavi, Founder & CEO of Techbot Information Technology LLC, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "Techbot ERP is committed to empowering businesses through intelligent automation and efficiency-driven solutions. Partnering with Sandstone Media allows us to amplify our brand narrative and reach a wider audience, ensuring more enterprises benefit from our expertise in ERP implementation and digital transformation."

Anand Rai, Founder and Managing Partner of Sandstone Media, commented on the collaboration: "We are excited to welcome Techbot ERP to our growing portfolio of innovative clients. At Sandstone Media, we specialize in crafting compelling brand stories that resonate with industry leaders and decision-makers. Techbot’s expertise in ERP solutions aligns perfectly with our mission, and we look forward to driving their PR success in the UAE and beyond."

In just five years, Techbot ERP has established its presence in the GCC, and Pakistan, expanding its reach significantly. More than 50 companies and 800 users have digitized their operations with Techbot ERP and the number continues to grow. Their industry-smart ERP solutions has helped businesses streamline operations, reduce inefficiencies, and scale seamlessly.

This partnership will boost Techbot's visibility and strengthen its position as a leader, particularly with the growing number of companies in the UAE transitioning to modern ERP systems to streamline their operations.

About Techbot Information Technology LLC

Techbot Information Technology LLC is a leading Odoo implementation partner, providing custom ERP solutions for industries such as insurance, logistics, supercar rental, and manufacturing. With a focus on business automation and digital transformation, Techbot helps organizations optimize operations, reduce inefficiencies, and achieve seamless scalability. The company has successfully digitized over 50+ companies and 800+ users and continues to drive innovation in ERP solutions.

About Sandstone Media:

Sandstone Media is a forward-thinking PR, media solutions and communications agency based in the UAE that is committed to excellence and offers a spectrum of integrated services, including strategic communications, media solutions and digital innovation. Sandstone Media focuses on the transformative power of storytelling and dedicates its expert team to crafting narratives that resonate and captivate audiences.

