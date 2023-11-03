Dubai, UAE – Dubai-based Sanad Village has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indonesia's Alisan Group – which has a market capitalisation of US$ 130 million – to establish Sanad Village Indonesia, a project valued at US$ 100 million. The deal was signed during day two of the Dubai Business Forum, a landmark event bringing together senior business leaders, global investors, and key public and private sector stakeholders to shape the future of business.

The agreement is aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two parties in the private education sector and will cater to people of determination through the launch of Sanad Village Indonesia, which expands the company’s footprint into the Indonesian market.

Spread across more than 30,000 square metres in The Sustainable City, Dubai, Sanad Village is one of the world’s largest centres for the treatment of people with autism spectrum disorders. The facility offers support and training for people of determination in Dubai through result-driven and scientifically proven methods and therapies. Sanad also offers distinguished services in areas including physiotherapy, occupational therapy, applied behaviour analysis therapy, speech therapy, vocational training, and life-skills training.

The agreement was signed as part of The Deals Hub, a dedicated impact-driven platform for global business leaders and investors to forge and announce major business initiatives, partnerships, investments, and commercial alliances during the Dubai Business Forum. An innovative initiative that reflects Dubai Chambers’ commitment to driving growth in international trade and investment, The Deals Hub further consolidates Dubai’s position as a leading global city for doing business.

Hosted from 1-2 November under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Business Forum brings together key stakeholders from the government and private sectors across the globe to explore strategic economic partnerships, develop international networks, and open new horizons for business, trade, and investments.

