Partnership harnesses joint engine MRO capabilities and sets new service standards in Asia Pacific, one of the world’s fastest growing aviation markets

Centre of excellence will contribute to UAE and Indonesia’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement goal to expand nations’ annual bilateral trade to USD10 billion by 2026

Bali, Indonesia – Sanad, a global industrial services leader with over 30 years’ expertise in aerospace and wholly owned by Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indonesia's GMF, the country’s largest aircraft maintenance company, at the UAE Business Forum which took place on the sideline of this week’s B20 Summit 2022 in Bali – the pinnacle of the G20 Summit.

This is the latest milestone in Sanad’s ongoing global expansion strategy to create an international network of aeroengine MRO centers. The MoU will see Sanad and GMF jointly establish a new state of the art MRO centre of excellence for aircraft engines.

Harnessing Indonesia’s strategic geographic location in the heart of the Asia-Pacific region, one of the world’s fastest growing aviation markets, the new center of excellence will leverage the region’s growing demand for aircraft engine MRO services that are being driven by resilient and strong air traffic and cargo volumes.

The centre of excellence will contribute to the new UAE-Indonesia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which aims to expand the nations’ annual bilateral trade from approximately USD3 billion in 2021 to USD10 billion by 2026.

Ahead of the establishment of the new centre, the two entities will collaborate to build MRO capabilities dedicated to CFM engines at GMF’s existing facility in Jakarta. CFM engines are one of the world’s most widely used aircraft engines, including the LEAP engine that powers next generation aircrafts such as Airbus A320neo, the Boeing 737 MAX and the COMAC C919 aircraft families.

The alliance will also benefit from advanced repair capabilities that shall be provided by Sanad from its state-of-the-art facility in Abu Dhabi.

“This milestone partnership accelerates our geographic expansion and our strategy to facilitate premium engine maintenance services in major growth markets through a robust global network of world-class engine MRO centers,” said Mansoor Janahi, CEO of Sanad Group.

“As a UAE-based industrial services champion and partner of choice to major engine OEMs and airlines, Sanad is well-known for its excellence and focus on unlocking future growth opportunities,” added Janahi. “Abu Dhabi is an integral player in the global aerospace supply chain, and Sanad is proud to be part of this success.”

Andi Fahrurrozi, CEO of GMF, commented: “This landmark partnership significantly enhances cooperation between two of the largest engine MRO companies in the Middle East and Indonesia. Representing a unique global cooperation model, the partnership is based on several key principles, including the exchange of knowledge and expertise, training, improving the quality of customer solutions and services, driving growth, and enhancing our offering for industrial players across Asia Pacific region.”

