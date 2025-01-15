RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Sanabil Investments, a wholly owned company by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), and Redesign Health, a leading healthcare venture builder, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate healthcare innovation in Saudi Arabia.

The partnership establishes the Sanabil Venture Studio by Redesign Health, designed to empower founders to launch and scale transformative healthcare companies in Saudi Arabia through an ecosystem of capabilities supporting ideation, commercial traction, and execution. This effort aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Vision 2030, a comprehensive effort that aims to create a thriving economy across all sectors.

“We are excited to partner with Redesign Health as we embark on a journey to reshape healthcare innovation in Saudi Arabia,” said a spokesperson at Sanabil Investments. “Our mission is to positively impact the lives of patients while creating thousands of new jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities. This partnership will help establish the Kingdom as a world-leading hub of healthcare innovation, with the potential to benefit patients both locally and globally.”

“Venture building represents the future of innovation, especially in complex sectors like healthcare,” added a spokesperson at Sanabil Investments. “We believe Redesign Health is one of the global leaders in healthcare venture building, and by collaborating with them, we are adopting a model that will accelerate our healthcare innovation economy and improve outcomes for all stakeholders. Our venture studio will create promising new companies, demonstrating a scalable approach to innovation that drives sustainable growth and positions the Kingdom as a key player in the international healthcare landscape.”

This collaboration, marking Redesign Health's first expansion into an international market, will combine the company's venture-building model with Sanabil's extensive network in the Kingdom to deliver on the healthcare needs of the Saudi population. Redesign Health's experience helping founders launch more than 60 companies in the last six years provides the company with deep insights into both the challenges of innovating in the healthcare sector and the intricacies of business creation.

“We're excited to partner with Sanabil, whose deep market expertise makes them the ideal partner to help us accelerate the Kingdom's healthcare transformation,” said Brett Shaheen, CEO of Redesign Health. “By combining Redesign Health's venture-building expertise with the Kingdom's ambitious focus on healthcare transformation, we have an opportunity to create a new standard for global healthcare innovation while improving health outcomes across the region.”

“Saudi Arabia's rapidly evolving healthcare and business landscape presents an extraordinary opportunity to build world class healthcare companies,” added Adam Jones, Redesign Health Managing Director. “We look forward to working with Sanabil and dynamic Saudi healthcare partners to empower founders to transform healthcare in service of patients.”

About Sanabil Investments

Sanabil is a financial investment company, wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) that commits more than USD 3 billion in capital per annum into global private investments that include VC/Growth. Sanabil is a dynamic, nimble, and highly experienced team of investment professionals. Sanabil provides partners with patient capital, the ability to invest across multiple funding rounds, and access to the region. At Sanabil, we invest in great ideas, great minds, and great companies.

About Redesign Health

Redesign Health is a global venture builder that empowers founders to launch and scale transformative healthcare companies. We help founders overcome the unique challenges of healthcare innovation with an ecosystem and suite of capabilities supporting ideation and diligence, commercial traction, and execution. Since 2018, we have supported founders in launching more than 60 companies that have touched the lives of over 15 million patients and generated >$1 billion of revenue.

