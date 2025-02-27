Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Sanabel Modern Motors, a Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Company and the official distributor of Chery International vehicles in Saudi Arabia, has opened a new service center in Al-Qirawan district, northern Riyadh. This facility strengthens the company’s service network and reinforces its commitment to customer satisfaction, positioning Riyadh as a key growth hub for Chery International vehicles. The center is the eighth addition to Sanabel and Chery International expanding service network.

The new 2,000-square-meter service center features 20 stations and is managed by a certified team trained in the latest technologies for Chery Pro vehicles. This state-of-the-art facility can handle up to 100 cars daily, ensuring that customers enjoy a smooth and pleasant experience in one of the Kingdom's most rapidly developing regions.

Eng. Hesham Amer, Managing Director of Sanabel Modern Motors, said: “The inauguration of our new service center in northern Riyadh reflects our dedication to customers. This milestone enhances their experience and brings us closer to our goal of being right by their side.”

Eng. Ahmed Abdel Fattah, After-Sales Service Manager, added: “This center sets a benchmark in after-sales services, combining convenience, efficiency, and reliability. We offer a full range of services, including routine maintenance, general repairs, warranty work, body repairs, and painting. Our express services complete jobs in just an hour, and we maintain a stock of original spare parts for quick replacements.”

Designed for customer convenience, the new center features a comfortable waiting lounge with complimentary Wi-Fi, including restaurants and cafes around the area. Plus a car service is also available to the nearest Riyadh Metro station.

Sanabel Modern Motors continues to grow, with new service centers launching in Jeddah and Al-Ahsa. In March, a new location will open on Al-Madina Road in Jeddah, followed by another in Jazan. These expansions reflect the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality automotive services that prioritize efficiency, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

About Sanabel Modern Motors:

Sanabel Modern Motors, a Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Company, is the official distributor of Chery Pro vehicles in Saudi Arabia. The company has extensive experience in the field of car sales and maintenance, providing its services to customers through a team of highly trained sales and after-sales service staff. Sanabel Modern Motors aims to deliver the highest levels of customer service across all sales channels and sectors in the Kingdom, with a commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, providing the ultimate car ownership experience in Saudi Arabia.