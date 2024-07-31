Adel Tolba, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the mills of "Sanabel Mills and Development", said that the company contracted with the Italian company "Tecalit" to increase the production capacity of the mills from 150 tons per day to 300 tons per day and the storage capacity of the silos is 10,000 tons, in addition to launching a spaghetti factory with a capacity of 36 tons per day with total investments of 5 million euros.

Tolba added that "Sanabel Mills and Development" aims to operate the factory and the mill within a year. 30% of the production will be directed to be exported and 70% to the local market, he added

He explained that the Italian company Tecalit will supply the production lines needed for manufacturing, noting that it is one of the largest Italian companies operating in the field with experience spanning about 40 years and provides the latest technologies in the field of drying lines for short, long and rectangular pasta.

Talaba continued that the company is currently present in more than 50 countries, and supplies more than 200 machines and operates them with high quality and reliable performance, explaining that his company has a mill with a production capacity of 150 tons per day and 4 silos with a storage capacity of 5,000 tons per silo, in addition to a pasta production factory called Roma Pasta with a capacity of 60 tons per day.

Talaba called for facilitating licensing procedures and completing investors' papers, as routine and obstacles in the state's administrative apparatus add more costs that are ultimately borne out by consumers.

Talaba praised the state's current drive towards expanding silos and increasing storage capacities to keep pace with the state's orientation towards increasing the areas planted with wheat in a sustainable manner. Additionally, increasing the strategic reserve of goods, especially wheat, in cooperation with the private sector is laudable.

He noted that the current stability of the exchange rate has contributed to the decline in the prices of flour and pasta locally and the increase in exports, in light of the fact that companies have become able to set their own pricing plans.