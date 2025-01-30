​​​​​Dubai, UAE: Samsung Gulf Electronics has unveiled its immersive and interactive Galaxy Experience Space at Dubai Festival City Mall to celebrate the launch of its latest flagship, the Galaxy S25 series. The pop-up offers visitors an exclusive experience of Samsung’s latest AI-powered smartphone. Taking place in a stunning outdoor space overlooking Dubai Festival City’s iconic fountain show, this experiential pop-up runs from January 23 to February 19, 2025, delivering a month-long showcase of innovation and entertainment, with special celebrity appearances.

Having debuted at the Galaxy Unpacked event held on January 22, Samsung has raised the bar once again for mobile AI experiences now and into the future.

Unleashing the power of Galaxy AI

The pop-up is divided into interactive zones where visitors can explore the transformative capabilities of the Galaxy S25. Capture breathtaking outdoor shots with the device’s advanced camera features in the AI Edit Photography Competition. Gamers can compete in thrilling Call of Duty and PUBG tournaments on February 7-8, with exclusive prizes up for grabs.

Unlock the Galaxy experience

The pop-up booth will show guests new ways to connect and create using the Galaxy S25 features, with seamless cross app actions, such as Circle to Search, Now Brief, and Writing Assist. For anyone looking to upgrade their phone photography skills with quick tips and hacks, workshops and live demos will help leverage the new 50MP ultrawide camera sensor upgraded from the previous 12MP, providing exceptional clarity and vibrancy.

Galaxy S25 also introduces a range of tools once limited to specialized software, making advanced editing accessible for all. Now anyone can be a pro at editing photos and videos. Audio Eraser simplifies the removal of unwanted noise in videos by isolating categories of sounds.

Throughout the month, guests can expect to be surprised and delighted with celebrity appearances at the Galaxy pop-up space. Adding to the excitement, the pop-up will host comedy shows on Friday, January 31. The pop-up also offers daily sessions on leveraging the device’s features to make life easier, from overcoming language barriers to enhancing content creation.

Samsung invites tech enthusiasts, families, and creatives to explore the future of mobile AI at Dubai Festival City Mall – a month-long feast of innovation, technology and entertainment, fresh ideas and inspiration for how we connect and create.

Event Details:

Location: Dubai Festival City Mall

Dates: Daily, Thursday, January 23 – Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Timings: 2 pm to 12 am

No entry fees

For more information on the Galaxy S25, visit samsung.com/ae.

