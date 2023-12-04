Muscat – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today unveiled the complete final cut of “Epic Worlds,” a unique cinematic project filmed entirely with a Galaxy S23 Ultra, capturing the essence of several distinct film genres and redefining the possibilities of mobile content creation. Almost entirely crowdsourced before being edited together for today’s compilation release, “Epic Worlds” is a testament to the power of open collaboration.

At the heart of this new storytelling approach is a short centerpiece film, starring Emma Myers (known for her role in Netflix’s “Wednesday”) on a journey that transitions through the genres of film noir, science fiction, western, fantasy and action thriller. Myers plays the protagonist, but the hero of the piece is the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s Nightography. With an unparalleled ability to capture low-light scenes, Nightography enables clarity and detail that is truly cinematic.

What’s more, this central narrative has inspired complementary content. All around the globe, local influencers from Team Galaxy shot their own scenes in reaction. These diverse pieces, all filmed with the Galaxy S23 Ultra, have been woven together with the centerpiece to create the cohesive spectacle that is the complete “Epic Worlds.”

“I am so excited that Samsung invited me to be a part of Team Galaxy. Using a smartphone to bring such an incredible short film to life was really amazing, and I totally loved the results and the entire process,” said Myers. “I am drawn to unique projects, so working with Samsung provided me the opportunity to use that creativity more and to encourage others to do the same by creating their own short films. I cannot wait for everyone to see the compilation cut of ‘Epic Worlds’ — it’s a next-level collaboration.”

“It’s honestly blown me away,” said Zee Ntuli, director of the “Epic Worlds” centerpiece. “I’ve been incredibly impressed with what this Galaxy device is capable of. What’s really amazed me is how the phone performs in low light. Nightography is just a remarkable feature.”

The project follows the success of previous Filmed #withGalaxy campaigns, in which Samsung joined hands with high-profile filmmakers to demonstrate Galaxy’s power to create cinema-worthy content. “Epic Worlds” builds on that legacy with a bold statement that great content creation goes beyond power and image quality — it is also about creativity, community and the collaborative spirit, all of which Galaxy fosters.

“Epic Worlds” is an invitation for content creators to harness the power of Galaxy and bring their most imaginative ideas to life. With Galaxy, professional-caliber content creation is available to everyone, everywhere.

The final compilation cut of “Epic Worlds” is out now and can be watched here. The centerpiece short film starring Emma Myers can be viewed on YouTube.

