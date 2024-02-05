Muscat, Oman: Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced the local availability of the Galaxy S24 Series in Oman - featuring the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 - introducing groundbreaking mobile experiences fueled by artificial intelligence. The Galaxy S24 Series spearheads a transformative era that redefines how users interact with mobile devices, enabling a premium, intelligent experience only Galaxy could create. Powered by Galaxy AI, the Galaxy S24 Series enables barrier-free communication through intelligent text and call translations, unleashing creative freedom and setting a new benchmark for search.



The launch event was presided over by DooHee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics at Zenon, a futuristic restaurant and lounge in Downtown Dubai, where holograms and digital art create a dynamic and immersive environment in Dubai’s first AI restaurant. Merging creative ingenuity with cutting-edge technology, this distinctive and inventive dining venue embodies the essence of Samsung's first AI phone, ushering in unique user experiences.



DooHee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics, said, "We are paving the way to a transformative future in mobile technology with Galaxy AI, where everyday experiences are elevated to extraordinary heights. The commitment to innovation is unmistakable in the Galaxy S24 Series, introducing groundbreaking features that set new standards in mobile technology.



From communication to photography, this series redefines possibilities, offering an intelligent, immersive experience tailored to the diverse needs of our users. By building advanced AI capabilities in our new devices, we look to support Oman’s vision of creating new economic, educational, and social opportunities for the country.”



Fadi Abu Shamat, Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, added, " The Galaxy S24 Series features a suite of AI-powered tools that redefine how we perceive and share our world. With enhanced camera capabilities, AI-powered productivity tools and a powerful chipset, users can unleash their creativity and performance in exciting new ways. In the pursuit of excellence, this Series combines cutting-edge technology with a commitment to sustainability, setting new benchmarks for mobile devices that respect both the user and the environment."



Elevate Everyday Experiences to Extraordinary Heights

Galaxy AI introduces purposeful intelligence aimed at enriching every aspect of life, particularly the fundamental role of communication. AI-powered advances in the Galaxy S24 Series overcome language barriers, facilitating seamless conversations with non-native speakers. Live Translate offers two-way, real-time voice and text translations within the native app, ensuring privacy without the need for third-party applications. On the other hand, the Interpreter feature instantly translates live conversations on a split-screen, allowing individuals facing each other to read text transcriptions, even without cellular data or Wi-Fi.



For messaging and similar apps, Chat Assist refines conversational tones, ensuring communication reflects the intended message. AI integrated into the Samsung Keyboard provides real-time translations in 13 languages. In the car, Android Auto automatically summarizes incoming messages and suggests relevant replies, keeping users connected while focused on the road.



Organizing our lives receives a significant boost with Note Assist in Samsung Notes, featuring AI-generated summaries, template creation, and cover creation for easy note identification via a brief preview. Meanwhile, Transcript Assist utilizes AI and Speech-to-Text technology to transcribe, summarize, and translate voice recordings, even in scenarios with multiple speakers.

Communication isn't the only aspect evolving in the Galaxy S24 Series. Online search undergoes a groundbreaking transformation with the introduction of Circle to Search, an intuitive, gesture-driven feature in collaboration with Google. A long press on the home button enables users to circle, highlight, scribble, or tap on anything on the Galaxy S24 screen to obtain high-quality search results, providing a seamless and epic search experience.



Unleash Creativity for a Fresh Perspective on the World

The ProVisual Engine in the Galaxy S24 Series is a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools redefining image-capturing capabilities and creative freedom, from setting up a shot to sharing it on social media. The Quad Tele System in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, featuring a new 5x optical zoom lens, works with the 50MP sensor to deliver optical-quality performance at varying zoom levels.



Nightography capabilities powered by Space Zoom in the Galaxy S24 Series deliver brilliant photos and videos in any condition, even when zoomed in. Enhanced pixel size and improved optical image stabilization reduce blur, ensuring clearer results.



Galaxy AI editing tools enable simple edits such as erase, re-compose, and remaster. Edit Suggestion uses Galaxy AI to recommend suitable tweaks for each photo, while Generative Edit allows users to fill in parts of an image background with generative AI. Instant Slow-mo can generate additional frames for action-packed videos, offering a more detailed look.



Super HDR ensures lifelike previews before shooting, while third-party social apps seamlessly integrate with Galaxy's AI-powered camera system for enhanced social sharing. The Galaxy S Series camera tools directly integrate with other apps for an elevated HDR experience, ensuring a lifelike range of brightness, color, and contrast when viewing photos and videos in the Gallery or on social media.



Galaxy's Most Intelligent Experience, Fueled by Premium Performance

As AI takes centre stage in everyday life, Galaxy S24's performance excels at meeting evolving demands. The Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, available in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, delivers remarkable NPU improvement for efficient AI processing. Meanwhile, adaptive refresh rates ranging from 1 Hz to 120 Hz enhance performance efficiency across all three Galaxy S24 models.



Gaming experiences are enhanced with optimal thermal control systems, ray tracing for lifelike visuals, and collaborations with industry-leading gaming partners. The Galaxy S24 Series boasts the brightest Galaxy display ever, reaching a peak brightness of 2,600nit with Vision Booster for improved outdoor visibility.



The Corning Gorilla Armor on the Galaxy S24 Ultra display provides enhanced durability against everyday scratches, while design enhancements, slimmer bezels, and larger screen sizes on the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 ensure an immersive viewing experience. The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a flatter 6.8-inch display optimized for entertainment and productivity.



Advanced Security and Privacy, Empowering User Trust

Secured by Samsung Knox, the Galaxy S24 delivers defense-grade security with end-to-end secure hardware, real-time threat detection, and collaborative protection. Advanced Intelligence settings grant users control over data processing for AI features, demonstrating Samsung's commitment to user choice and privacy.



The Knox Matrix vision of a secure, connected and password-less future gets a boost with passkeys, offering convenient and secure access to user-registered websites and apps across trusted devices. Enhanced Data Protection provides end-to-end encryption for secure data backup, sync, and restoration with Samsung Cloud. This ensures the data can only be encrypted or decrypted on a user's devices, meaning nobody can see it but the user, even if a server is compromised or account details are stolen. A recovery code protects data if access to a trusted device is lost. Samsung's innovative security features, including Knox Vault, Security & Privacy Dashboard, Auto Blocker, Secure Wi-Fi, Private Share, Maintenance Mode, and more, further enhance user security and privacy.



The Next Chapter in Samsung's Environmental Journey

The Galaxy S24 Series redefines the approach to designing and packaging Galaxy products, emphasizing sustainability. Featuring various recycled materials, including plastics, glass, aluminum, cobalt, and rare earth elements, the Galaxy S24 series takes a significant step towards a more sustainable future. Recycled steel and Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) are introduced for the first time, with packaging made from 100% recycled paper.



The Galaxy S24 Series supports Samsung's commitment to extending product lifecycles, offering seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates. UL ECOLOGO® certified, the carbon footprint of the Galaxy S24 has been measured and verified by The Carbon Trust. Samsung is dedicated to achieving new environmental goals by incorporating at least one recycled material in every module of every mobile product by 2030.



Precision Technology and Elegance in Every Detail

The Galaxy S24 Ultra debuts as the first Galaxy phone with a titanium frame, enhancing durability and longevity. A thinner body ensures a more comfortable grip, offering a better on-the-go experience. The Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 showcase a streamlined One-mass design, creating a seamless connection between the device's rear cover and side frame. The Galaxy S24 Series comes in exclusive earth mineral-inspired color tones. On Galaxy S24 Ultra, colors include Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow. On Galaxy S24+ while Galaxy S24 colors include Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow. All three models come with additional colors exclusively available online.



Availability and Launch Offer

Commencing January 31, the all-new Galaxy S24 Series will be accessible through leading carriers, in-store and online retailers, and Samsung.com in Oman.



Consumers purchasing the new Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ from Samsung stores, retail partners, and Samsung.com will receive complimentary Galaxy Buds2Pro and Galaxy SmartTag2, whereas those purchasing the Galaxy S24 will receive complimentary Galaxy Buds2Pro.



In addition to this, consumers can also enjoy trade-in benefits as part of this offer and 5X Samsung Rewards points.

