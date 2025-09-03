Smart appliances will receive 7 years of software updates, starting with 2024-launched models in September

Amman, Jordan – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced the expansion of its proprietary One UI platform to its home appliance lineup, delivering a unified and intuitive software experience across smartphones, TVs and now smart appliances. As a part of this initiative, smart appliances will be receiving software updates for 7 years after launching, starting from 2024-launched home appliances being updated in September.

“By bringing One UI to smart appliances, we are transforming the way people interact with technology in their homes,” said Jeong Seung Moon, EVP and Head of the R&D Team of the Digital Appliances (DA) Business at Samsung Electronics. “This consistency ensures that the experience feels natural and familiar across all our devices.”

A Unified Software Experience Across Samsung Products

With One UI, Samsung is unifying the user experience for the product categories of mobile devices, TVs and home appliances through the application of consistent design elements and functionality. This includes Apps & Services like Bixby, Gallery and Samsung TV Plus, which are being made available across various types of screens to enable seamless device interaction and media consumption. Device Connectivity is also enhanced through SmartThings, integrating the home’s devices into a unified ecosystem with easy access to helpful services like Family Care, Pet Care and Home Care. When it comes to Common UI, users will get the benefit of familiar interfaces like Now Brief, which deliver personalized and relevant information at a glance. Now Brief offers family members a curated selection of useful content, including daily weather updates, family schedules, tailored recipes, and home insights such as how much time is left on the washing machine.

7-Year Software Support for Smart Appliances

Wi-Fi-enabled Samsung home appliances will be eligible for software updates for up to seven years after launching, starting from models launched in 2024. This commitment supports product longevity, enhanced functionality and prolonged security throughout the product lifecycle.

Coming This September: Updates for 2024 Smart Appliances

Beginning in September, eligible 2024 launched models will be receiving various software updates that bring enhancements in usability, intelligence and security:

Knox Matrix, Samsung's comprehensive security solution extending protection across devices based on private block chain technology, will be extended to Wi-Fi enabled refrigerators, washers and dryers, air conditioners, EHS, and slide-in induction ranges launched in 2024. All of these products will be protected through Trust Chain, which allows connected appliances to monitor each other's security status. Screen-equipped models like the refrigerator with Family Hub or 9" screen and Bespoke AI washers with the 7" screen will also be receiving advanced protections like encrypted Credential Sync and Passkey support. These screen appliances will also be updated with the Knox Security dashboard provided on 2025 models, which allow users to easily monitor the security status of connected appliances in real time.

Refrigerators with the Family Hub™ and 9" screens will benefit from the upgraded AI Vision Inside applied to 2025 products, which now supports the recognition of frequently used packaged foods in addition to a larger number of fresh foods. Bixby is also upgraded to support Voice ID, allowing it to recognize user voices and provide personalized experiences on shared devices. Users can also enable Bixby quickly and intuitively by simply double tapping on the screen.

Samsung TV Plus, supported on refrigerators with Family Hub, will also expand to Canada, Brazil and India in addition to the originally supported countries, and 7″-screen washing machines will support eight additional Indian local languages such as Bengali, Punjabi, and Gujarati.

A refreshed One UI design — first seen on 2025 appliances — will come to 2024 models like refrigerators, washers, ranges and EHS products, offering intuitive navigation and region-specific settings.

By expanding One UI across product lines, Samsung is realizing its vision of a cohesive, intelligent and secure home — where users enjoy familiar interfaces, personalized services and consistent control regardless of screen or device.

For more information on Samsung’s latest AI-powered home appliances and SmartThings innovations, please visit www.samsung.com.

