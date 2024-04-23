Amman, Jordan: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced that it has been named the number one signage manufacturer for the fifteenth consecutive year by market research firm Omdia, once again demonstrating its leadership in the global digital signage market.

According to Omdia, in 2023 Samsung not only led the global signage market with a 33% market share, but also sold over 2 million units — a record-breaking number for the company.

“Achieving first place in the global display signage market for 15 consecutive years reflects our commitment to innovation and our ability to adapt to evolving market conditions and the needs of our customers,” said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “We will continue to provide the highest value to our customers by offering specialized devices, solutions and services that address their diverse needs.”

Samsung Electronics is regularly introducing differentiated signage products that meet various business environment needs.

l The Wall, the world's first modular display with micro-LED technology. Thanks to its modular format, The Wall allows customers to adjust the sign`s size, ratio and shape based on preference and use case.

l Smart Signage, which provides an excellent sense of immersion with its ultra-slim profile and uniform bezel design.

l Outdoor Signage tailored for sports, landmark markets, and electric vehicle charging stations. The screens in the Outdoor Signage portfolio are designed for clear visibility in any weather environment.

l Samsung Interactive Display, an e-board optimized for the education market that puts educational tools at the fingertips of educators and students.

The expansion of The Wall lineup is a clear indication of Samsung’s innovations and leading technology. Products like The Wall All-in-One and The Wall for Virtual Production were chosen by customers for their exceptional convenience and unique use cases, while The Wall has been selected as the display of choice for luxury hotels like Atlantis The Royal in Dubai and Hilton Waikiki Beach in Hawaii.

Samsung’s leadership in the digital signage industry can be attributed to the company’s commitment to product and service innovation. For example, the introduction of the world’s first transparent Micro LED display in January was noted by industry experts as the next generation of commercial display, earning accolades such as “Most Mind-Blowing LED” and “Best Transparent Display” from the North American AV news outlet, rAVe.

The recent introduction of the Samsung Visual eXperience Transformation (VXT) platform further demonstrates Samsung’s commitment to display innovation. This cloud-native platform combines content and remote signage operations on a single, secure platform, offering services and solutions that go beyond just hardware while ensuring seamless operation and management for users.

Looking ahead, the global display signage market is poised for rapid growth, with an expected annual increase of 8% leading to a projected market size of $24.6 billion by 2027, up from $14 billion in 2020.

