Amman, Jordan – Samsung Electronics today announced it has been recognized by Interbrand, a global brand consultancy, as the 5th-ranked global brand for the sixth year in a row. Interbrand releases its list of “Best Global Brands” each year. For this year’s list, Samsung recorded a brand value of $90.5 billion, upholding its position as the only Asian company to remain in the global top five since 2020.

According to Interbrand, Samsung Electronics’ evaluation was positively influenced by:

Strengthened AI competitiveness across the company’s business divisions

Enhanced customer experiences through unified integration across products

Focused investment in AI-related semiconductors

Execution of a customer-centric brand strategy

“Through AI innovation and open collaboration, Samsung has worked to ensure that more customers can experience AI in their daily lives,” said Won-Jin Lee, President and Head of Global Marketing Office at Samsung Electronics. “Moving forward, we will continue to focus on benefits for customers including in health and safety so that Samsung can grow into an even more beloved brand.”

Under the vision of “Innovation for All,” Samsung consistently strives to make AI accessible to more customers worldwide.

This year, Samsung reinforced its leadership in mobile AI with the continued advancement of Galaxy AI, aiming to make it available on 400 million devices within the year driving the democratization of AI. In Consumer Electronics (CE), Samsung has expanded AI competitiveness by introducing AI technologies tailored to each product category, such as Vision AI and Bespoke AI.

Through open collaboration with diverse partners, Samsung has enhanced personalized AI experiences for customers, while also providing industry-leading security with Samsung Knox.

In semiconductors, Samsung has been addressing the growing demand for AI with a comprehensive portfolio across cloud, on-device, and physical AI. This includes actively responding with advanced products including HBM, high-capacity DDR5, LPDDR5X and GDDR7.

Beyond AI, Samsung continues to enhance the accessibility of its products and services and drive sustainable innovation across all business divisions. This includes energy savings through energy-efficient appliances connected via SmartThings.

Samsung’s Recognized Efforts in Each Business Division

Mobile

Leading the mobile AI era and driving the popularization of AI with Galaxy AI

Strengthening foldable category leadership with the launch of Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7

Enhancing customer trust through strengthened privacy and security technologies

Expanding health services through advanced wearables, Samsung Health enhancements, and open collaboration

Networks

Reinforcing leadership in AI-powered virtualized Radio Access Networks (vRAN) and Open RAN

Consistently innovating technologies to support various 5G use cases, including high quality streaming and gaming

Leading the technical standardization of 6G

Enhancing partnerships with customer companies and communicating the sustainability aspects of Samsung’s network technology

Visual Display

Solidifying global leadership in TVs, soundbars, and gaming monitors

Innovating viewing with rich AI features based on Vision AI

Enhancing The Frame and Art Store services to deliver personalized art TV experiences

Expanding content offerings through partnerships in TV Plus, entertainment, gaming, and music

Digital Appliances

Maintaining global leadership in categories such as refrigerators and washing machines through consistent product innovation and advanced AI capabilities

Providing differentiated convenience and advanced AI experiences through SmartThings integration

Expanding Bespoke AI appliance leadership across energy efficiency, usability, performance, and design

Semiconductor

Operating a diverse portfolio across cloud, on-device, and physical AI applications

Maintaining leadership in mobile and automotive semiconductors, including DDR, SSD, LPDDR, UFS, and Auto SSD

Continuing development and investment in innovative solutions like CMM-D and HBM

Sharing vision and industry leadership through influential tech events

Interbrand’s Best Global Brands are ranked based on brand value evaluation, which involves a comprehensive analysis of the company’s financial performance and outlook, the influence of the brand on customer purchases, and brand competitiveness (including strategy, empathy, differentiation, customer engagement, consistency, trust, and more). The ranking is one of the world's longest-standing brand value evaluations, widely recognized for its credibility.

