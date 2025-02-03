Seoul, Korea – SAMSUNG E&A, a total solutions provider for the global energy industry, announced through a public disclosure that it had received a Letter of Award (LOA) on 31 January for the EPC of the TA'ZIZ Methanol Project. The contract value is USD 1.7 billion, with a contract duration of 44 months.

This project includes the construction of a methanol plant with a production capacity of 1.8 million tons per annum at the TA'ZIZ chemicals and transition fuels ecosystem being developed in the Ruwais Industrial Complex, UAE.

SAMSUNG E&A will bring its successful experience of a recently completed methanol plant in Malaysia and the active application of its unique execution system, characterized by modularization and automation, to the project.

Hong Namkoong, President and CEO of SAMSUNG E&A stated, "We plan to actively leverage local resources and our network of partners based on our extensive regional experience in the Ruwais Industrial Complex, UAE." He added, "SAMSUNG E&A will ensure the project's success by applying our differentiated execution system, which integrates our innovative technologies such as modularization and automation."

*TA’ZIZ is a joint venture between ADNOC and ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company.

About SAMSUNG E&A

At SAMSUNG E&A, we aim to create value based on the world’s best technological competence and contribute to our clients, society, and people. SAMSUNG E&A, a total solutions provider, offers comprehensive solutions for the global energy industry, such as energy transition, oil-gas processing, refinery, petrochemical, environmental, industrial, and bio. Providing professional services across the whole project cycle ranging from professional feasibility studies to design, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance & operation. SAMSUNG E&A has completed more than 1,500 projects worldwide.

To prepare for ESG-based eco-friendly businesses in the future, we expanded our value chain to the business of operating green infrastructure, such as water treatment facilities and incinerators, and green solution businesses for energy optimization and carbon neutrality. To preemptively respond to changes in the global energy industry and take the lead in resolving global warming, we will provide optimal solutions based on our technologies and expertise.

For more information, please visit www.samsungena.com

