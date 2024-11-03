Dubai, UAE: Samsung Gulf Electronics marked a significant milestone in its youth AI talent development strategy as 49 students graduated from the first batch of the Galaxy AI Pioneers program.

In a ceremony held at SmartThings Home Dubai, Shafi Alam, Director and Head of Direct-to-Consumer Business and Corporate Marketing at Samsung Gulf Electronics, awarded the graduate's completion certificates, recognising their achievement in mastering AI fundamentals and developing innovative solutions.

The three-month intensive program, launched in partnership with the National Program for Coders and Coders HQ, equipped young UAE nationals and residents aged 12-17 with comprehensive knowledge of artificial intelligence, including Python programming, machine learning, and AI ethics.

The graduation ceremony showcased the students' capstone projects, demonstrating practical applications of AI technology and their readiness to contribute to the UAE's digital transformation journey.

