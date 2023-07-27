Other offers include storage upgrades for each of the new foldables as well as dedicated Samsung Care+ support service

Dubai, UAE – July 27, 2023 – Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced that the new Galaxy foldables - Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5, are now available for pre-order for customers across the UAE until August 10, 2023.

The new foldables offer unique experiences with sleek and compact designs, countless customization options, and powerful performance. From content creation on Galaxy Z Flip5’s new Flex Window[1] to seamless multitasking on Galaxy Z Fold5, this Series of Galaxy foldables meets and exceeds the distinctive needs of today’s users. Furthermore, with an optimized battery powered by the latest processor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Series transforms what is possible with a smartphone – open or closed.

Fadi Abu Shamat, Head of Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: “Every day, we are seeing an increasing number of consumers opting for our foldables, captivated by the unparalleled experience they provide. Our exclusive pre-order offers will therefore make it easier for our Galaxy fans to not only access their favourite devices in time but also upgrade for an incredible value.”

To celebrate the milestone, Samsung has announced special offers across Samsung.com, and in Samsung stores as well as with retail partners.

UAE customers who order ahead of time via Samsung.com will be eligible for a free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB as well as a 2-year Samsung Care+, Samsung's support service for accidental damage, repairs, and more. Samsung is also offering up to 24 months 0% installment plan in partnership with select banks in the UAE, as well as trade-in benefits.

Those wanting to pre-order the new devices at Samsung stores and in retail stores will also be eligible for the same storage upgrade and a 1-year Samsung Care+ warranty.

In recognition of its exceptional presence in the Middle East, Samsung has also announced pre-orders for a special Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 1 TB Premium Edition. Available exclusively in limited quantities, the phone boasts a mesmerizing Arabic geometric pattern that pays homage to the region's opulent heritage. The premium edition box is thoughtfully packed with all the essential accessories, enhancing the overall experience and making it truly extraordinary.

Galaxy Z Flip5 lets users express themselves with exclusive colours available on Samsung.com including Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender[2], as well as a range of accessories[3] including a Clear Gadget Case, Flap Eco-Leather Case, Flipsuit Case and easy-to-carry Silicone Case with Ring to create a more personalized look. In the UAE, the Galaxy Z Flip5 512GB is priced at AED 4,349 while the 256GB is priced at AED 3,899.

Galaxy Z Fold5 is available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream[4], along with a variety of cases that offer practicality and style including a Slim S Pen Case, Clear Gadget Case, Eco-Leather Case, and a Standing Case with Strap[5]. In the UAE, the Galaxy Z Fold5 1TB is priced at AED 8,149, 512GB is priced at AED 7,249 whereas the 256GB is priced at AED 6,799.

To learn more about Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ae/smartphones/galaxy-z-flip5/ or https://www.samsung.com/ae/smartphones/galaxy-z-fold5/

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

-Ends-

[1] Galaxy Z Flip5's Cover Screen is the first in the Galaxy Z Flip series with a proximity sensor and first Galaxy Z Flip Cover Screen to support HBM. Galaxy Z Flip5's Cover Screen HBM has a peak brightness of 1600 nits for a brighter and clearer display.

[2] Availability of color may vary by market, region or carrier.

[3] Accessories sold separately. Model and color availability may vary by country or carrier.

[4] Availability of color may vary by market, region or carrier.

[5] Accessories sold separately. Model and color availability may vary by country or carrier.