Doha , Qatar – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner, celebrated the official start of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 by welcoming visitors and fans to the new OlympicTM rendezvous @Samsung | Square Marigny pop-up experience, located in the heart of the City of Light and home of the Olympic Games.

The space transported guests through a range of immersive experiences – from a visual journey through Samsung’s Olympic heritage to hands-on demonstrations of the latest Samsung Galaxy innovations – and opened up new ways to celebrate the Olympic spirit in a way that only Samsung could, with Galaxy AI.

“We are proud to collaborate with Paris 2024 to deliver on its promise to be a ‘Games Wide Open.’ This motto holds an even deeper meaning as we are now able to come back together and connect in person at the Olympic Games after past challenging Games. Through this new Olympic rendezvous @ Samsung | Square Marigny pop-up experience, Samsung is honored to have opened up new perspectives and possibilities for athletes and fans in Paris and around the world – for what will be a truly unifying and powerful celebration of sport and the human spirit,” said Stephanie Choi, EVP & Head of Marketing of the Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung has once again collaborated with award-winning architect Jean Nouvel, who also designed the façade of the Olympic™ rendezvous @ Samsung | Champs-Elysees 125 space, on the new Square Marigny site, which spans from the famed Champs-Elysees to Place de la Concorde. Located near some of Paris’ most iconic landmarks and the open arena where the highly anticipated breaking and skateboarding competitions are held, the space boasts a striking glass façade that uses colors and angles to pique visitors’ curiosity and give them a glimpse of the open, light-filled space in which they can enjoy Samsung’s most immersive pop-up experience yet. The multi-media façade also displays images of athletes from across the globe to celebrate the unifying power of sport with Samsung Galaxy.

Embark on a Visual Journey Through Samsung’s Olympic Heritage

Upon entry, visitors can learn more about how Samsung has been supporting the Olympic Games for almost four decades, following the brand’s journey to becoming a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner, and the role that its technology has played in evolving and enhancing the Games. They will also be able to get up close to every Olympic Edition phone to date, including the Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition for Paris 2024, and look back at some Olympic Torches dating back to Athens 2004.

Focusing on the present, the new Square Marigny site will house the Openness Monument - a spherical screen, resembling planet Earth – that sits at the center of the space. With the help of the official Paris 2024 mascots, the Phryges, it displays hero footage of skateboarding, breaking and surfing – three of the Games’ newest sports – in addition to Samsung’s central message for Paris 2024, “Open always wins,” and is viewable from every angle.

Visitors will also have the chance to delve into Samsung’s latest technology, and explore new ways to create and communicate, with Galaxy AI. They will get a chance to try out Samsung’s latest mobile innovations including the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 and experience fan favorite features that can help with everything from devising seamless Paris travel plans to taking the perfect shot.

Opening Up the Olympic Spirit

Visitors can also join in the celebrated Olympic tradition of pin trading through Samsung’s exclusive Olympic Pin promotion. Visitors who take part in the Galaxy AI experience, or purchase any of Galaxy family products will receive a Samsung Paris 2024 Olympic Pin.

A bespoke foldable wall, created from 171 reused Galaxy Z Fold5 devices, will also display a series of breaking, skateboarding and surfing videos. Using kinetic production techniques, the screen will pulsate, creating a captivating and dynamic experience for everyone to enjoy.

The Olympic™ rendezvous @ Samsung | Square Marigny will host a series of special events over the course of the summer and will be open to anyone who wants to immerse themselves in the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. It will be open 10am-10pm until August 11 for the Olympic Games and August 29 – September 8 for the Paralympic Games.

Taking the Olympic and Paralympic Experience to the Next Level With Galaxy

The opening of this new pop-up experience is one of the many ways Samsung will bring athletes and fans together, and help move the Olympic Games, and the world, forward. During the Games, Samsung will also:

Open up the Olympic broadcast using Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones' 5G connectivity to stream Paris 2024’s historic Opening Ceremony on the Seine River and sailing competitions at Marseille, bringing fans and viewers closer to the action than ever before.

using Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones' 5G connectivity to stream Paris 2024’s historic Opening Ceremony on the Seine River and sailing competitions at Marseille, bringing fans and viewers closer to the action than ever before. Elevate the athletes’ Games-Time experience and create new ways to connect with the Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition, the first fully customized Olympic Edition smartphone to be powered by Galaxy AI, distributed to the nearly 17,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes competing at Paris 2024.

and create new ways to connect with the Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition, the first fully customized Olympic Edition smartphone to be powered by Galaxy AI, distributed to the nearly 17,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes competing at Paris 2024. Bring a new view to the medal ceremony, by enabling athletes to take and share a Victory Selfie directly from the podium at Paris 2024, using the Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition to create another Olympic Games first.

Additionally, Samsung opened its Olympic™ rendezvous @ Samsung | Village Plaza on July 18 to support athletes competing in Paris 2024 and help them make the most of such an incredible time in their lives with Galaxy AI. Samsung will also facilitate 11 universal Charging Stations at key Olympic and Paralympic Games venues, to give visitors peace of mind and allow them to share lifelong memories with friends and family.

Learn more about Samsung’s “Open always wins” campaign on YouTube.

-Ends-

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering seamless connected experiences through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung newsroom at news.samsung.com.

About Samsung’s Involvement in the Olympic Games

Samsung has been a Worldwide Olympic Partner since the Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998. For over 25 years, athletes and fans have trusted Samsung’s transformative mobile technology to share the Olympic spirit globally and continue to shape the digital future of the Olympic Games for Paris 2024 and beyond. The company’s commitment to the Olympic Movement soon faces its fourth decade of partnership and extends through Los Angeles 2028. Samsung’s purposeful innovations in the wireless communications and computing equipment category, including equipment that features artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality and 5G will change the way the world experiences the Olympic Games.

About Samsung’s Involvement in the Paralympic Games

Samsung is a Worldwide Partner of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) in the wireless communications and computing equipment category. Starting from Paralympic Winter Games Torino 2006, the company has proudly supported the Paralympic Movement and enabled athletes and fans around the world to share the excitement and inspiration of the Games through Samsung’s transformative mobile technology. Samsung’s commitment to the Paralympic Games will extend through to Los Angeles 2028 and be celebrated through innovative mobile and computing experiences powered by purposeful innovations in the wireless communications and computing equipment category, including equipment that features artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality and 5G.