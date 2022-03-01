Nora Altwaijri from Saudi Arabia is one of these 14 changemakers. She is a software engineer educating people on the Global Goals and connecting them to impactful resources through digital platforms

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Samsung Electronics announced at Unpacked last week that Generation17, an initiative in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), is growing with the introduction of six new Young Leaders. The individuals will join the initiative’s existing Young Leaders to mobilize global communities, educate people about the urgency of the Global Goals and build impactful and inclusive solutions that help promote prosperity while protecting the planet by 2030.

“We continue to be inspired by young, innovative visionaries who prove that technology can be a force for good,” said Stephanie Choi, EVP & CMO of the MX Business at Samsung Electronics. “I am honored to welcome these six advocates into the Generation17 community. They embody the type of leadership that our world needs to build more sustainable societies, and I’m excited to see how they inspire more people to learn about the 17 Global Goals and join our collective mission to achieve a brighter future.”

With the six advocates, grassroots organizers and entrepreneurs, Generation17 expands to all corners of the world, spanning countries in Africa, Asia, CIS & Europe, North America, Latin America and the Middle East. Their work will raise awareness of global solutions to the urgent issues facing humanity in 2022 and in years to come, as they advance digital innovation, empower women through education and job trainings, coach the elderly about physical and mental health and more:

Nora Altwaijri (Saudi Arabia): Software engineer who educates people on the Global Goals and connects them to impactful resources through digital platforms.

The Third Cohort of Generation17 Young Leaders

“2022 was a critical year in our pursuit to achieve the Global Goals, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to reverse decades of progress in global human development,” said UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner. “Despite this somber reality, I am confident that the strength and perseverance of the young generation will help us build back better from the crisis and propel positive change on education, inclusion and climate. These six young leaders and the entire Generation17 community remind us that we need to step up our efforts to achieve the Global Goals and protect our collective futures.”

An Initiative Driven by and For Young People

Since its launch, Generation17 has been spearheaded by and in support of young people. Samsung and UNDP continuously engage with the Young Leaders to determine their biggest needs and discover support systems to help scale and advance their organizations. Together, the two organizations provide the latest Galaxy technology, amplify their stories on global platforms, facilitate peer networking and best-practice sharing, offer mentorship opportunities and invite them to global agenda-setting stages like the UN ECOSOC Youth Forum.

In 2022 and beyond, Samsung and UNDP are committed to exploring new ways to partner with the Young Leaders. This includes convening the first-ever “Generation17 Youth Dialogues,” an event to rally Global Goals advocates from all over the world for knowledge sharing on how people can best navigate the Global Goals and achieve a more sustainable future.

The 14 Young Leaders will connect people to solutions that actively contribute to the Global Goals, including the Samsung Global Goals app. Launched in 2019 by Samsung and UNDP, the app provides learning opportunities on the Global Goals and shares easy and meaningful ways to make a difference. The app is currently installed on nearly 200 million Galaxy devices and has generated more than US$4 million in donations to educate the Galaxy community about the world’s most pressing challenges and strengthen UNDP’s work in supporting countries implement integrated solutions for the Global Goals.

