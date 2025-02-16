Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: SAMI, the national defense and security champion, a PIF Company, announced its participation in the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2025 at the Saudi Pavilion led and organized by the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI). The exhibition is scheduled to take place from 17 to 21 February at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The Saudi Pavilion will bring together leading Saudi government agencies and companies specialized in the field of military industries. SAMI will showcasing its latest products across its various divisions.

Key exhibits will feature SAMI Land’s upgraded SAMI Light Armored Tactical Vehicle (SLTV) with new improved specifications, and ROAYA, the Remote Turret—both cutting-edge products designed and built entirely in Saudi Arabia. SAMI AEC will showcase its innovations in command, control, communications, and intelligence (C4I) systems, alongside other advanced systems and products.

As Saudi Arabia’s leading national defense partner, its presence at IDEX 2025 underscores it commitment to supporting Vision 2030’s goal of localizing 50% of the Kingdom’s defense spending. Through its participation, SAMI highlights the remarkable growth and transformation within the Kingdom’s defense sector, fostering innovation, empowering national talent, and strengthening Saudi Arabia’s position on the global stage.