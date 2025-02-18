​​​​​Saudi Arabia is actively pursuing the goal of localizing 50 percent of its defense expenditures. This visionary target intends to strengthen the Kingdom’s self-reliance and innovation in defense and security. Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), the leading national partner in defense and security, is at the core of this transformation. Operating across five core divisions — SAMI Defense Systems, SAMI Advanced Electronics, SAMI Aerospace, SAMI Land, and SAMI Sea — SAMI is a force shaping the future of Saudi Arabia’s defense industry.

With a strategic focus on research, development, and the localization of advanced technologies, SAMI is consistently advancing defense capabilities and rapidly establishing itself as a top global leader in the defense and security sector. At the heart of SAMI, lies SAMI-AEC, an established leader in advanced electronics, combining cutting-edge technologies with unmatched expertise. For several years now, SAMI-AEC has been at the forefront of delivering robust, high-performance systems across defense, aerospace, communications, IT, energy, and cybersecurity, empowering the nation with modern and innovative solutions. Now, with a 100 percent project completion rate and a reputation for excellence, SAMI-AEC continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible.

SAMI-AEC’s cutting edge innovations are currently being showcased at the SAMI stand within the Saudi pavilion at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2025, a long-standing prominent platform in the defense and security industry. Allowing companies, investors, and visitors worldwide to explore its product, SAMI-AEC is exhibiting its most recent cutting-edge innovations—the eBariq Drone, a drone in a box system, and the Al-Rasid Ground Surveillance Radar.

eBARIQ: A Versatile Drone for Various Applications and Tasks

With its high endurance and long range, eBARIQ stands out from drones of comparable size. Its structure is made from lightweight carbon fiber, allowing it to withstand harsh operational & environmental conditions while maintaining compact, lightweight design.

The eBARIQ is adaptable for a wide range of applications, including surveillance, cargo transport, search and rescue, inspection, detection, wildlife monitoring, and mapping. It can also be customized and developed to meet specific customer needs. It further sets itself apart by offering key features like foldable arms for easy maintenance and transportation, radar sensors for 360-degree obstacle avoidance at depths of up to 15 meters, vertical radar sensors for accurate landing and takeoff, ultrasonic sensors for vertical obstacle avoidance, and a portable ground control station. The drone is also designed for easy operation via a small-sized ground station, performing tasks autonomously with encrypted video links and distance-measuring data.

The e-BARIQ is currently on full display at SAMI’s booth within the Saudi pavilion at IDEX 2025.

Al-Rasid Ground Surveillance Radar: Precision, Flexibility, and High Performance



SAMI-AEC’s Al-Rasid Ground Surveillance Radar is also featured at IDEX 2025. Al-Rasid’s state-of-the-art characteristics include precise detection, quick response, and high operational flexibility. It has powerful monitoring capabilities, enabling it to detect, track, and classify moving ground targets up to a 50 km range and identify pedestrians up to 15 km.

It can also track low-flying aerial targets, facilitating surveillance and reconnaissance in challenging weather and environmental conditions. Compact, lightweight, and easy to deploy—the radar has a versatile interface that allows it to be mounted on tripods or vehicles. Integrating with command and control systems via an Ethernet interface, it transmits tracking coordinates to visual monitoring systems. Operating in the X-band, the radar system offers comprehensive coverage.

With its continuous 360-degree coverage, Al Rasid provides real-time data on target movements to support security and intelligence operations. The system can also integrate effortlessly with command and control systems (C2), enhancing operational efficiency. Its key components include the radar, rotating unit, display and control unit, power and communication cables, and a tripod. Additional features, such as a tactical field transport bag and rechargeable batteries, further enhance its portability and functionality.

The radar caters to a broad range of applications, including portable surveillance, securing military sites, protecting critical infrastructure, supporting border defense, enabling mobile surveillance, and safeguarding natural reserves. With a rapid deployment time of under 5 minutes, field or remote control capabilities, multi-mode operation, and advanced data processing and storage, it has proven to be highly effective in diverse operational settings. Besides, the radar provides a user-friendly graphical interface, Arabic language support, an efficient cooling system, and robust protection against electronic warfare and jamming.

SAMI-AEC’s innovations at IDEX are in line with Saudi Arabia’s unwavering commitment to localization and progress. With cutting-edge technologies such as the eBARIQ drone and Al-Rasid radar, SAMI is advancing the Kingdom’s defense sector and setting new benchmarks in performance and capability. This in turn reinforces Saudi Arabia’s defense autonomy and position as an emerging key global player in defense technology.