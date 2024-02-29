Riyadh: SAMI Advanced Electronics Company (SAMI-AEC), a wholly owned subsidiary of SAMI, today announced its participation at the third edition of LEAP 2024 – the world’s largest and most attended tech expo. Held at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in the capital city of Saudi Arabia from 4-7 March 2024. Marking its third consecutive appearance since the expo's inception in 2022, SAMI-AEC is poised to unveil its cutting-edge technological advancements and innovations.

A global platform for technology giants and startups, this year’s event would be a convergence point for over 172,000 professionals and tech-enthusiasts, who will have the unique opportunity to explore trends, discover groundbreaking innovations and network with the changemakers of the industry. Through its participation in the exhibition, SAMI-AEC aims to solidify its position as a Saudi leader in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, smart city solutions, cybersecurity solutions, and IT services solutions. The company will also showcase its newest and most advanced technological products and solutions

Commenting on the participation at the forthcoming LEAP 2024, Eng. Ziad Al-Musallam, CEO of SAMI-AEC, said: “We are excited to participate and showcase our latest innovations and technological capabilities at LEAP 2024. The hosting of this annual event is a seismic moment for Saudi Arabia and the tech ecosystem within the region. With the Kingdom aspiring to transform itself into a hub for innovation and a global leader in developing emerging technologies, platforms like LEAP play a pivotal role in catalyzing and advancing our technological capabilities. These international events provide us with an exceptional opportunity to interact with globally leading technology companies, explore potential partnerships and business opportunities, and discover groundbreaking innovations within the Digital sector. Additionally, it empowers Saudi organizations to demonstrate their technological capabilities to the world and enhance its global competitiveness.”

SAMI-AEC’s participation in LEAP 2024 represents its ambitious vision to contribute innovatively globally. The company’s attendance marks a significant step in placing itself on the global technological map and strengthening its position as a leading high-tech center that connects three continents.

Established in 1988, SAMI-AEC has cemented itself as a leader in electronics, technology, engineering, and manufacturing, with its services spanning across sectors such as Defense and Aerospace, Digital, Energy, and Security. A robust workforce of over 2,800 individuals, among which 86% are proficient Saudi nationals, forms the backbone of this enterprise. Over 800 among these are engineers and certified experts, reaffirming the dedication of SAMI-AEC to excellence and innovation.