Dubai, UAE - SAMENA (South Asia-Middle East-North Africa) Telecommunications’ SAMENA ACCELERATOR on 10 Gigabit digital infrastructure will be held on October 17th at the One & Only Mirage in Dubai, UAE, under the theme: 10Giga Digital Infrastructure An Imperative in Regional Advancement. Policy-centric and technology-centric discussions during the SAMENA ACCELERATOR will spotlight 10 Gigabit network development (10Giga), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Fixed 5G-Advanced (F5G-A).

In collaboration with its valued member, Huawei Technologies, the Council will organize the 2024 edition of its SAMENA ACCELERATOR to continue the dialogue initialized in the 2023 edition of the 10 Gigabit ACCELERATOR, which established a compelling case for ultra-broadband or “10Giga” network development by utilizing advancements in Fiber and IPv6 innovations. The 2024 edition will delve into deepening consensus on accelerating 10 Giga network development and exploring future-oriented broadband infrastructure upgrades, enhancing user experiences, enabling digitalization of various industries, and, as an ultimate goal, accelerating the development of the digital economy in the Middle East and Central Asia.

SAMENA Council recognizes that, with advancements in fifth-generation fixed networks, and integration of AI and emerging technologies, Gigabit networks can significantly accelerate digital economic development, fulfil ambitious national ICT visions, and drive industrial and societal transformation, particularly in the GCC markets, where there is a need to enhance broadband speeds and accelerate optical-fiber coverage.

"SAMENA Council's partnership with Huawei is a strategic step towards fostering digital innovation in the region," said Bocar BA, CEO & Board Member of SAMENA Council. “As evolution of fixed network technologies drives digital transformation, especially with Fixed 5G-Advanced, our aim is to continue the dialogue and experience exchange regarding the “10Giga” concept voiced in 2023, and earlier. Given new policies on digital development and emergence of technologies, especially Artificial Intelligence, it is imperative to inspire Fiber growth in Central Asia mirroring the progress made in the GCC. We need to enhance 10Giga transition, while adopting speedier deployment methods and addressing advanced digital transformation issues. It is crucial to advance the Digital Economies of our regions.”

SAMENA Council observes that the region, particularly, and neighboring regions, generally, need to come at par with more digitally advanced economies. However, to achieve this, drastic steps are necessary to further broadband development and IPv6 transformation. Moving towards “gigabit” infrastructure is an essential element in this transformation. Technology advancements and capabilities already exist, and with rising overall implementation of Artificial Intelligence and its use in analyzing optical-fiber, service quality, performance assessment, bandwidth capacity management, and optimization of network resources, it is important to understand effective utilization and implications of allied technologies on regional broadband development.

SAMENA Council invites industry leaders and professionals to register for free-of-cost participation by accessing the SAMENA Accelerator dedicated page: https://www.samenacouncil.org/accelerator-10giga-2024