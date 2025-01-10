Dubai – Samana Developers, an award-winning real estate developer based in Dubai, inaugurates a new office in Abu Dhabi. The opening ceremony, hosted on January 8th, attracted VIPs, industry professionals, investors, influencers and media personalities. This move comes in response to the increasing demand for premium real estate from Abu Dhabi and aims to enhance service offerings to brokers and real estate investors.

Located on the ground floor of Al Falah Tower, the office will house 40+ property consultants and experts, serving the company’s Abu Dhabi clients, who currently account for a substantial 20% of sales.

The new office will offer on-site support and access to the latest project information, allowing potential buyers to explore projects through detailed visualisations. Building on the significant price growth of its Dubai developments, Samana Developers hopes to broaden its customer base in Abu Dhabi.

Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, remarked at the office inauguration, "With Dubai's primary real estate market hitting record highs, surpassing 180,900 transactions and achieving a remarkable AED 552.1 billion in sales value, we are thrilled to announce the launch of our new Abu Dhabi office. This strategic move underscores our commitment to capitalize on the dynamic growth of the UAE's real estate sector and deliver exceptional living experiences to our valued clientele."

In addition to becoming the 7th largest real estate developer in the UAE, Samana Developers has also gone global recently, teaming up with top designer Elie Saab on a novel luxury venture, Samana Ocean Views Interior by Elie Saab in the Maldives. This impressive project covers over 507,651 square feet and is worth a cool AED 2.2 billion.

With a portfolio worth more than AED 16 billion, Samana Developers has projects dotted all over Dubai, including Jumeirah Village Circle, Arjan, Majan, Dubai Studio City, Dubailand, Meydan, Deira Island, Dubai Production City, and Discovery Gardens.

About SAMANA Developers

SAMANA Developers, an award-winning real estate developer based in Dubai with growing international portfolio.

With a focus on creating sustainable and elegant living spaces, SAMANA Developers has seamlessly delivered a wide range of residential and commercial projects climbing to the top seven highest off-plan sellers in 2024.

Known for their innovative designs, premium amenities, and prime locations, SAMANA Developers' projects have set new standards in the UAE real estate market. The company's dedication to excellence has earned them a reputation for delivering exceptional value and investment opportunities with more than 1,300 units handed over and 10,000 units under construction.

SAMANA has scooped multiple esteemed awards for pioneering concepts, innovative designs, and sustainability.