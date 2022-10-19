DUBAI: Newly established Samana Business Center, part of Dubai-based Samana Group, launched today with a women-focused CSR campaign. It will encourage, motivate and support female entrepreneurship by offering free-of-charge serviced workspaces for those women who sign up with the business center.



In collaboration with UAE’s top women-only organizations, Samana Business Center initially will support 50 female entrepreneurs not only with the free-of-charge office spaces but will equip them with advice on business formation, marketing and mentorship to help them start off.



Ms. Urusa Imran, Head of Women Empowerment Unit at Samana Business Center & Samana Group, said: “Today we are starting an exciting initiative at Samana Group with an aim to give back to the society. We are lucky enough that we live and work in a city which supports diversity, inclusion and gender equality. The inclusion of women in UAE boards and establishment of several organisations for and by the women are a testament to UAE's vision for women. It is a great inspiration for us at Samana Business Center as well as a motivation for women in UAE which helps them play their part in different sectors and contribute to the national economy.”



Samana Business Center is a sister concern of 26-year old Samana Group, which also owns and runs Star Business Center and Star Executive Business Center DMCC – in the business hubs of Dubai. The operational management of Samana Business Center has an extensive experience in business centers helping start-ups, young entrepreneurs and multinational companies in starting and expanding their operations in/to Dubai.



Samana Business Center dealing in mainland and freezone business set-ups - is a cost-effective, one-stop-shop for new businesses, multinationals, SMEs and the companies who are planning for re-structuring and cost cutting.



The plug-and-play Samana Business Center JLT, Star Executive Business Center Business Bay, Star Excutive Business Center DMCC and are modern facilities situated in Dubai’s business hubs. The ready infrastructure at the business centers allows companies and start-ups to set up their offices in Dubai and reduces the hassle that comes with acquiring an independent leased office space.



Samana Business Center has the finest serviced office suites put together by top architects, interior designers and ergonomic specialists who are pooled specifically to create perfect meeting points that can serve as business incubators.



Samana Group already has Star Business Center at Business Bay and Star Executive Business Center at DMCC.