Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Salik, Dubai's exclusive toll gate operator, is warning the public and investors of an active social media scam campaign that falsely claims to offer high returns for investing in Salik.

This campaign targets individuals as well as businesses, attempting to convince them to invest in Salik through a fraudulent link that has no connection to Salik.

The company reassures the public that it maintains no association whatsoever with any of these campaigns. Moreover, it emphasizes that all the claims disseminated by such campaigns are false and misleading.

Salik advises the public to exercise the highest level of caution and vigilance, and urging everyone to rely solely on the official sources of information provided by Salik, accessible through its platforms and communication channels, which are as follows:

Dubai Financial Market: https://www.dfm.ae/en/the-exchange/market-information/company/SALIK/trading/trading-summary

Investor Relations: investor.relations@salik.ae

Social Media Channels:

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/salikuae

Twitter : https://twitter.com/salik_ae

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/salik.ae/

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzUB3Jxb0yyC7-vj2FuM0xw

: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzUB3Jxb0yyC7-vj2FuM0xw LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/salik-ae/

The company also warns individuals, both natural and legal, against using its name for illegal activities and violating laws. Such actions are completely unrelated to the company and are in direct violation of the laws, which may result in criminal prosecution.

Salik takes its reputation and the safety of its investors and the public very seriously. We are actively working with the authorities to identify and take action against those responsible for this scam campaign.

About Salik Company PJSC

Salik Company PJSC has been established in its current form, as a public joint stock company in June 2022 pursuant to Law No. (12) of 2022. Salik, meaning “seamless mobility” in Arabic, is considered Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator and currently operates automatic toll gates utilising Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and Automatic Number-Plate Recognition (ANPR) technologies throughout Dubai. Salik’s current eight toll gates are located at strategic junctures throughout Dubai, especially on Sheikh Zayed Road which is considered the vital road in Dubai. In 2022, 539 million journeys were made through Salik’s toll gates, which includes residents efficiently commuting within the Emirate for their daily activities or tourists making their way to Dubai’s many attractions. Under a 49-year concession agreement (ending in 2071) with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Salik holds the exclusive right to operate current and any future toll gates across the Emirate of Dubai.

Investor Relations

Mohamed Zein

Head of Investor Relations

E: Mohamed.Zeinelabedin@salik.ae

Media Enquiries

Faisal Tawakul

Marketing & Corporate Communications Manager

E: Faisal.Tawakul@salik.ae