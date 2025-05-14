Dubai, UAE: Salik Company PJSC (“Salik” or the “Company”), Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator, announces that it has been included in the MSCI UAE Index as per the review announcement by MSCI on 13 May 2025, widely recognised as an important benchmark for decision-making by global investors in Emerging Markets.

The MSCI UAE Index, which is a component of the MSCI EEMEA Index, is designed to measure the performance of large and mid-cap segments of the UAE equity market. Index inclusion typically supports increased liquidity for a company’s shares and can help to attract more regional and global institutional and index-tracking investors, including those with a focus on Emerging Market equities.

Salik’s inclusion in the MSCI UAE Index follows the execution of its updated strategy since its implementation in 2024. In core tolling, Salik’s proposition has been enhanced by the launch of two new gates in Dubai, taking the total number of toll gates from eight to ten, and the introduction of dynamic pricing, which is expected to drive additional revenue for the business. Alongside core tolling, Salik is expanding ancillary revenue streams including parking solution partnerships with Emaar Malls and Parkonic, and a first-of-its-kind insurance partnership with Liva, a leading multi-line insurer in the GCC.

Meeting the necessary market capitalization, free float-adjusted market capitalization and liquidity requirements for inclusion in the Index demonstrates Salik’s robust financial performance and unique value proposition, which has resonated with a local and international institutional investor base.

Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Salik, commented: “MSCI’s UAE Index offers global investors ease of access and a compelling opportunity to capitalize on the UAE’s thriving equity market. We are very encouraged by Salik’s inclusion in the Index and would like to thank our investors for their trust in Salik’s equity story. This milestone is a testament to our performance and strategic achievements since listing on DFM, in particular the strength of our business model, our unique value proposition and robust financial track record. Salik remains focused on its ambition to become a global leader in providing smart and sustainable mobility solutions. We look forward to continuing to create value for shareholders through 2025 and beyond.”

All changes to the MSCI EEMEA Index, of which the MSCI UAE Index is a part, will be effective 2nd of June 2025.

About Salik Company PJSC

The Company was established in its current form, as a public joint stock company in June 2022 pursuant to Law No. (12) of 2022. “Salik”, which means “seamless mobility” in Arabic, is Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator and manages the Emirate of Dubai’s automatic toll gates utilising Radio-Frequency-Identification (RFID) and Automatic-Number-Plate-Recognition (ANPR) technologies. The Company currently operates 10 toll gates located at strategic junctures, especially on Sheikh Zayed Road, which is considered the main road in Dubai. Salik listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on 29th September 2022. Under a 49-year concession agreement (ending in 2071), with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Salik has the exclusive right to operate existing and any future toll gates in Dubai.

Investor Relations

Wassim El Hayek

Head of Investor Relations

E: Wassim.Elhayek@salik.ae