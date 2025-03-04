Dubai – Salica Spring Studios’ fund, backed by Salica Investments and Al Waha Fund of Funds, has announced a strategic investment in BILRS, a rapidly growing provider of global bill payment solutions. This partnership marks a significant milestone in BILRS’ expansion efforts, further strengthening its mission to streamline cross-border payments and improve financial accessibility worldwide.

Through this investment, Salica Spring Studios will support BILRS in scaling its operations, enhancing its technological capabilities, and expanding its global reach. The collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to innovation in the digital payments sector and addressing the evolving needs of consumers and businesses in emerging markets.

“This investment from Salica Spring Studios is a testament to the impact and potential of BILRS in the global payments landscape,” said Rupert Shaw, CEO of BILRS. “With the Studios’s expertise and financial backing, we are poised to accelerate our growth, develop new solutions, and strengthen our commitment to making bill payments seamless, secure, and accessible to millions worldwide.”

Salica Spring Studios, known for its focus on high-growth ventures, sees BILRS as a natural fit for its portfolio.

“BILRS has demonstrated a unique and scalable approach to bill payment services that align with our vision for the future of financial technology,” said Josh Rodger, Principal of Salica Spring Studios’ fund. “We believe that by leveraging our resources and expertise, we can help BILRS reach new heights and revolutionize the way cross-border bill payments are managed.”

BILRS’ innovative approach simplifies bill payments for users by integrating with major financial service providers, offering real-time transactions, and ensuring compliance with global financial regulations. With Salica Spring Studios’investment, BILRS is well-positioned to scale its operations and expand its footprint in key markets, further bridging the gap between traditional and digital financial ecosystems.

About BILRS

BILRS is a leading provider of international bill payment solutions, mobile top up, and gift cards, enabling seamless cross-border transactions in the B2B space. Through its cutting-edge platform, BILRS ensures fast, secure, and efficient bill payments across multiple regions. For more information, visit: https://bilrs.com

About Spring Studios

Salica Spring Studios empowers MENA founders to build the next wave of exceptional startups. Backed by Al-Waha Fund of Funds, and global venture capital firm Salica Investments (formerly Hambro Perks). It provides founders with capital, expert in-house capabilities, and validation from MENA’s leading investors, increasing their probability of success. For more information, visit: https://www.springstudios.io

