DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM has announced its annual Middle East Partner Award winners for 2021.

The Middle East Partner Reunion event was held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel. With over 180 attendees across the partner organizations, it was a gathering of Salesforce’s regional ecosystem across Salesforce, Mulesoft, Tableau and Slack.

“It was such a momentous occasion to see most of our partners gather to celebrate the success and growth of salesforce across the Middle East”, says Mukesh Kumar, Regional Vice President for Salesforce Alliance & Channels Middle East . “We value partners as extensions of our organization; and share similar core values to help build trusted customer relationships and focus on their success. As such, this event helps to align our overall strategy on how we put customers at the heart of digital transformation. Equally, we want to recognize all the incredible work that partners deliver to the Middle East market”.

The awards recognize outstanding performance by members of Salesforce's partner ecosystem in the Middle East for the 2021.

Awards were handed out as follows:

Customer Success - recognizes partners who share Salesforce's commitment to customer success through the development of product, industry, and service expertise, as demonstrated by Salesforce specializations. Building a strong track record of successful implementations and maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction. Winner: CloudzLab

- recognizes partners who share Salesforce's commitment to customer success through the development of product, industry, and service expertise, as demonstrated by Salesforce specializations. Building a strong track record of successful implementations and maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction. Outstanding Knowledge - recognizes partners who have a laser focus on expanding their Salesforce Practice. By utilizing all available enablement tools, they have increased their total number of certifications, certified individuals, and use of partner learning camps. Winner: Ei-Technologies MENA

- recognizes partners who have a laser focus on expanding their Salesforce Practice. By utilizing all available enablement tools, they have increased their total number of certifications, certified individuals, and use of partner learning camps. Extended Cloud Solutions - this award highlights partners who are committed to growing the Salesforce footprint within the new clouds: Mulesoft, Tableau & Slack. They have demonstrated this through increased sales and marketing engagement reflected in being a Top Influenced ACV contributor. Winner: PwC

- this award highlights partners who are committed to growing the Salesforce footprint within the new clouds: Mulesoft, Tableau & Slack. They have demonstrated this through increased sales and marketing engagement reflected in being a Top Influenced ACV contributor. Sales Excellence - this award celebrates partners who are committed to growing the Salesforce footprint across the commercial and enterprise markets. They have demonstrated this through increased sales and marketing engagement reflected in being the Top influenced Annual Contract Value (ACV) contributor. Winner: Epam

- this award celebrates partners who are committed to growing the Salesforce footprint across the commercial and enterprise markets. They have demonstrated this through increased sales and marketing engagement reflected in being the Top influenced Annual Contract Value (ACV) contributor. Community Impact - recognizes partners who have dedicated their time, money and resources to have a positive impact on the local community. This is measured through their enrollment in Salesforce’s Talent Alliance, Pledge 1% and sustainability programs, and their demonstrated corporate responsibility. Winner: Wipro

- recognizes partners who have dedicated their time, money and resources to have a positive impact on the local community. This is measured through their enrollment in Salesforce’s Talent Alliance, Pledge 1% and sustainability programs, and their demonstrated corporate responsibility. Outstanding New Logo - This award celebrates partners who positioned Salesforce to help solve unique and complex business challenges for new customers across the Middle East. Winner: PwC

- This award celebrates partners who positioned Salesforce to help solve unique and complex business challenges for new customers across the Middle East. Rising star - celebrates the partner with the most growth based on program pillars - Customer success (Navigator + CSAT), Innovation (Credentials & Practice Growth), Growth (Influenced ACV) and Lead (Equality and Sustainable Development). Winner: Coberg

- celebrates the partner with the most growth based on program pillars - Customer success (Navigator + CSAT), Innovation (Credentials & Practice Growth), Growth (Influenced ACV) and Lead (Equality and Sustainable Development). 2021 Partner of the Year - recognizes partners that have gone above and beyond in their commitment to building a world class Salesforce practice. They have excelled across all of the Consulting program pillars, built a strong alignment with Salesforce’s Sales Team and dedicated Marketing to ensure pipeline creation and progression. These partners are a true extension of Salesforce. Winner: CloudzLab

- recognizes partners that have gone above and beyond in their commitment to building a world class Salesforce practice. They have excelled across all of the Consulting program pillars, built a strong alignment with Salesforce’s Sales Team and dedicated Marketing to ensure pipeline creation and progression. These partners are a true extension of Salesforce.

In a report shared by IDC in Sept 2021, it reveals that the Salesforce economy will create 9.3 million jobs and $1.6 trillion in new business revenues by 2026 worldwide. Looking further in the region, the independent study finds Salesforce and its ecosystem of partners in the UAE will create 20,300 new jobs and USD 3.9 billion in new business revenues by 2026. This suggests that Salesforce is driving immense growth for its partner ecosystem in the UAE, which will make USD 6.30 for every USD 1 Salesforce makes locally by 2026.

"Our partners are key for us," says Thierry Nicault, Area Vice President for Salesforce Middle East. "As we expand our presence in the region, we want to continue to grow and expand our network of partners. Our collaboration with our partner ecosystem is critical for initiatives to create job opportunities to meet the regional growing demand for Salesforce skills. This growth will be fueled by the coming Hyperforce data center under construction in the UAE. Running on top of the newly announced AWS data center, Hyperforce will deliver security, reliability and scalability for the regional customers."

