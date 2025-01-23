Agentforce, the digital labor platform for enterprises, enables a limitless workforce for the Kingdom’s businesses and public sector

Salesforce plans to partner with IBM to open a Center of Excellence in Riyadh

Company pledges to upskill 30,000 Saudi citizens in AI, focusing on women’s workforce participation and inclusivity

SAN FRANCISCO and DAVOS — Salesforce, the world’s #1 AI CRM, today announced plans to expand its presence in Saudi Arabia with a new regional headquarters in Riyadh. Salesforce also announced plans to partner with IBM to open a Center of Excellence in Riyadh. Separately, it pledged to provide upskilling opportunities to 30,000 Saudi citizens by 2030. These investments underscore Salesforce’s growing presence in the region as more companies invest in Agentforce, the digital labor platform for enterprises.

The announcement was made at Saudi House at the World Economic Forum during an official event hosted by HE Khalid A. Alfalih, Minister of Investment; HE Abdullah A. Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, and HE Ahmed A. Alkhateeb, Minister of Tourism.

Driven by Agentforce, Salesforce is ushering in a new era of digital labor, where AI agents work alongside humans to redefine productivity and unlock unlimited potential. Salesforce’s expanded presence in the region will enable customers like Almosafer (part of Seera Group), Red Sea Global, and Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) to benefit from its local expertise and will help businesses and the public sector in the Kingdom drive unprecedented innovation and operational efficiency, supporting the realization of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals.

“We’re excited to expand our presence in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region and help drive innovation, enhance productivity, and support key digital transformation initiatives with our Agentforce digital labor platform,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce. “This is a moment where productivity is no longer tied to workforce growth but to intelligent technology that can be scaled without limits, a new era of humans with agents working together to drive customer success. I look forward to seeing the fruits of our partnership with IBM and our customers in the region.”

Marking the occasion, HE Khalid A. Alfalih, Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia, said, “Salesforce’s decision to establish its regional headquarters in Riyadh, combined with its partnership with IBM to launch an AI Center of Excellence, marks yet another milestone in Saudi Arabia’s journey toward becoming a global hub for investment in technology, in innovation and, most importantly, in Saudi talent.

“Today’s welcome news not only highlights the Kingdom’s competitive advantage as a destination for investment but also underscores the confidence that leading global firms have in our transformative Vision 2030 agenda and our National Investment Strategy. Our Regional Headquarters Program has already attracted more than 500 global companies, and we’ve achieved our target for this program six years ahead of time.”

HE Eng. Abdullah A. Alswaha, Minister of Communications & Information Technology, said, “We thank Salesforce and IBM for their commitment to fueling the Kingdom’s thriving digital economy through the upskilling of 30,000 Saudi talents and supporting innovators who are shaping our digital future. This partnership strengthens Saudi Arabia’s position as the largest digital economy in the Middle East, home to the region’s biggest tech talent pool, and a global hub for innovation. Through this partnership, we are building a sustainable future by empowering our youth, fostering entrepreneurship, and offering businesses a gateway to markets across continents.”

New regional headquarters in Riyadh

Salesforce will open its new regional headquarters, including a physical office in Riyadh, in 2025. Additionally, Salesforce will welcome Mohammed Alkhotani as the newly appointed Senior Vice President of the Middle East, where he will oversee regional strategy, operations, partnerships, and customer engagement. A seasoned tech leader in the region, Alkhotani and his team will focus on empowering customers to accelerate their transformation and innovation in the dynamic landscape of data, AI, and agents.

“I am honored to join Salesforce to help companies across the Middle East region transform their businesses with Agentforce,” said Mohammed Alkhotani, Senior Vice President, Middle East, Salesforce. “With Agentforce, we’re empowering our customers and partners to navigate this new era, equipping them with the tools, skills, and education to thrive in an AI-driven economy. I’m excited to work with our talented team and partners to unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation.”

Salesforce and IBM announce plans to establish an AI Innovation Centre in Riyadh

Salesforce today announced its plans to collaborate with IBM to establish an AI Innovation Center of Excellence, combining Salesforces AI capabilities with IBM’s deep AI and consulting expertise powered by IBM Consulting Advantage and watsonx AI capabilities to foster cutting-edge Agentforce-driven solutions for selected industries.

This partnership represents a transformative shift in how businesses operate, driven by a powerful digital workforce and agentic advanced AI. This transformation is a collaborative effort made possible by Salesforce’s robust partner ecosystem. By combining Salesforce’s innovation with IBM’s world-class technology and consulting expertise, enterprises will be empowered to unlock unprecedented productivity and value.

“Our plans to collaborate with Salesforce to establish an AI Innovation Center of Excellence in Riyadh marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards redefining business operations through AI. By integrating Salesforce’s AI capabilities with IBM’s consulting expertise and watsonx technology, we are not just creating solutions, but fostering an ecosystem where Agentforce could drive unparalleled productivity and value. This is a testament to IBM’s commitment to empowering businesses through seamless digital transformations in-line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030,” said Dave McCann, Managing Partner, IBM Consulting EMEA.

AI upskilling and training for local communities

Salesforce is committed to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by equipping local talent with essential AI and technology skills. Through partnerships with government entities, academic institutions, NGOs, and industry leaders, Salesforce aims to prepare the Kingdom’s workforce for future-ready careers. By 2026, Salesforce plans to upskill 2,500 Saudi citizens, expanding to over 15,000 individuals by 2030, with a focus on AI and Agentforce-related roles. Aligned with Vision 2030’s goal of promoting gender parity, this effort will also emphasize enabling female talent in the workforce, ensuring inclusive opportunities for all.

To scale this effort, Salesforce is partnering with local universities and leveraging its ecosystem, including top GSIs, to develop regional talent. Salesforce plans to invest in training and certification programs in collaboration with IBM and Al Baha University Talent Center. Key partners may also include the Ministry of Education, National Information Technology Academy, Saudi Digital Academy, Technical and Vocational Training Corporation, National eLearning Centre, and the FutureX initiative. Additionally, Salesforce plans to use its Trailhead platform to train another 15,000 individuals, ensuring broad access to AI upskilling opportunities across the Kingdom.

