The Integrated Telecom Company (Salam Mobile) has extended its strategic partnership with Zain KSA, the leading provider of telecommunications and digital services in Saudi Arabia. This newly signed agreement extends the collaboration until 2030, focusing on expanding and enhancing Salam Mobile's services by leveraging Zain KSA’s cutting-edge hosting capabilities and advanced telecommunications infrastructure.

This collaboration aligns with Salam Mobile’s strategy to elevate user experiences, strengthen its presence, and expand its services across the Kingdom. By leveraging Zain KSA’s advanced 5G infrastructure and digital capabilities, Salam Mobile aims to deliver enhanced mobile solutions, while contributing to the Kingdom’s broader digital goals. The partnership also reinforces Zain KSA’s dedication to promoting digital inclusion and advancing Saudi Arabia’s telecommunications and smart services sectors. Through direct, strategic investments in innovation and expansion, Zain KSA empowers mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) like Salam Mobile, along with other digital service providers, to grow and actively participate in the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey.

Commenting on the collaboration, Salam Mobile CEO, Eng. Ahmed Al-Anqari, said: “Our partnership with Zain KSA has been instrumental in supporting our growth and expansion plans, playing a pivotal role in our transformation as a key contributor to the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey. With the renewal of this strategic partnership, we will leverage one of the most advanced 5G networks in the region, enabling us to expand our coverage and enhance our service and product portfolio for both individuals and businesses. This move reaffirms our commitment to building strong partnerships and harnessing cutting-edge technologies to accelerate digital transformation and support the Kingdom’s broader objectives.”

Acting CEO of Zain KSA, Eng. Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Sadhan, commented: “We remain committed to supporting the realization of Saudi Vision 2030 and our leadership's aspirations to transform the Kingdom into a global hub of innovation and a smart digital economy. As a leading telecommunications provider, we recognize our duty to promote digital inclusion, which enhances the daily experiences of our customers and helps them achieve their goals. Our responsibility also extends to our partners in this vital telecom sector, particularly mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). Empowerment drives impact, and inclusive partnerships yield widespread benefits. This is why we are focused on creating a level playing field that serves everyone and improves the overall quality of services and solutions. In line with this vision, we are pleased to extend our strategic partnership with Salam Mobile until 2030, building on years of successful collaboration.”

The partnership between Zain KSA and Salam Mobile, initiated in 2021 with Salam's licensing to offer mobile virtual network services, remains robust utilizing Zain KSA’s advanced infrastructure.