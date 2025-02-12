Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: SAL Logistics Services, the leading provider of logistics solutions and Ground handling services in the Kingdom, has signed a cooperation agreement with the Madinah Region Development Authority to support and enhance logistics services and smart facilities at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, to achieve a qualitative shift in airport services and provide the best logistics services to beneficiaries.

The cooperation agreement was signed by Mr. Saleh bin Ahmed Aldaini, Chief Shared Services Officer at SAL Logistics Services, and the GM of Madinah Smart City Program Mr. Abdulmajeed Mangara at the Madinah Development Authority, in the presence of several executives from both parties.

Mr. Saleh Bin Ahmed Aldaini expressed the significance of signing this agreement with the Madinah Development Authority and stated, “This agreement marks a turning point in the development of logistics services in Madinah. Our collaboration with the Authority will enhance air cargo operations, provide innovative and sustainable solutions that contribute to the growth of the region, and align with the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030”. The agreement aims to address the challenges faced by exporters and importers, provide the necessary support to help increase air cargo volumes, and improve the logistics performance index in the Madinah region.

This agreement aims to study and implement smart facility systems at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport and explore the possibility of applying these systems to SAL's facilities. It also aims to establish a joint strategy to support and enhance exports by providing the best logistics solutions to exporters and suppliers in the region, as well as improving and elevating logistics services in the Madinah region. Additionally, the agreement includes several initiatives, including a study to develop and implement environmental sustainability initiatives at Madinah Airport facilities, supporting events and seasonal activities in the region, and forming a joint task force from both parties to enhance coordination and work on organizing logistics workshops and initiatives.

This agreement underscores SAL’s continued efforts to enhance its productive and fruitful collaboration with various government and private sector entities to develop the logistics sector in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. The vision aims to position the Kingdom as a leading global logistics hub, develop the logistics sector as a cornerstone of the national economy, and achieve sustainable development across the Kingdom.