Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – SAL Saudi Logistics Services, the leading provider of cargo handling and logistics solutions in the Kingdom, has signed a partnership agreement with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) to provide integrated logistics services in support of the center’s efforts to deliver humanitarian aid quickly and efficiently to the most in-need regions worldwide.

The agreement was signed by Eng. Thunayyan Al-Thunayyan, CEO of SAL Logistics Sector at SAL Saudi Logistics Services, and Dr. Salah Al-Mazrou, General Supervisor of Financial and Administrative Affairs at KSRelief, in the presence of executives from both parties.

This partnership reflects SAL’s commitment to leveraging its expertise and advanced logistics capabilities to ensure the swift and effective delivery of humanitarian aid to remote and affected areas. The agreement further strengthens SAL’s role in supporting KSRelief’s relief operations, facilitating transportation, storage, and customs clearance processes to ensure aid reaches its intended destinations on time.

Commenting on the partnership, Eng. Thunayyan Al-Thunayyan expressed SAL’s pride in this collaboration, stating:

“Our ability to reach remote and affected areas and our collaboration with KSRelief is a great honor and source of pride for us. This ensures the fulfillment of logistics requirements that contribute to the delivery of aid to those in need, relying on our expertise in designing integrated logistics solutions.”

This agreement underscores the pivotal role SAL Saudi Logistics Services plays in providing logistics support for global humanitarian efforts and strengthening cooperation with various public and private entities. It aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to position the Kingdom as a leading global logistics hub and reinforce the logistics sector as a key pillar of the national economy.