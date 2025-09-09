Riyadh – SAL Logistics Services, the Kingdom's premier integrated logistics solutions provider, has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with the Institute of Public Administration (IPA) to enhance the development of national competencies within Saudi Arabia's dynamic logistics sector. This landmark agreement establishes an integrated framework for an advanced training ecosystem designed to empower Saudi professionals with contemporary industry expertise, directly supporting Saudi Vision 2030's objective of positioning the Kingdom as a leading global logistics hub connecting international markets.

The collaboration embodies a fusion of IPA's academic distinction and SAL's extensive industry proficiency, creating an innovative educational paradigm aligned with both contemporary and future workforce requirements. The partnership encompasses comprehensive strategic initiatives, including knowledge transfer in supply chain governance and logistics operations, cooperative development of internationally benchmarked training curricula, implementation of progressive learning methodologies, and the establishment of a joint oversight committee to monitor training outcomes and ensure synchronization with sector-specific requirements.

The agreement was formally signed by Mr. Saleh Al-Dini, Chief Shared Services Officer at SAL, and Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Yousef, Chief Executive Officer of the Institute of Public Administration, during a signing ceremony convened with senior leadership from both institutions.

Mr. Al-Dini emphasized the strategic importance of the collaboration: "This partnership represents the convergence of SAL's operational innovation and practical industry experience with the academic rigor and institutional knowledge of the IPA. It demonstrates our unwavering commitment to cultivating Saudi talent through world-class training programs that enhance individual capabilities and also directly contribute to the national ambition of establishing the Kingdom as a preeminent global logistics center capable of competing with established international markets."

Mr. Al-Yousef highlighted the transformative potential of the initiative: "Our strategic collaboration with SAL enables the design and delivery of specialized training programs specifically tailored to the evolving requirements of the modern labor market. We remain dedicated to equipping Saudi youth with the advanced technical and operational skills necessary to excel in the sophisticated and rapidly transforming logistics sector, thereby supporting both individual career development and broader economic diversification efforts."

Central to the agreement is the co-creation of advanced curricula incorporating global best practices in supply chain management, logistics technology, and operational excellence. The partnership will facilitate continuous knowledge exchange between industry practitioners and academic experts to refine educational strategies and develop future-ready training content.

This memorandum strengthens SAL’s concerted effort to contribute to human capital development and reaffirms the commitment of both SAL and the IPA to support Saudi Vision 2030 through targeted investment in talent development, knowledge transfer, and sectoral competitiveness improvement.