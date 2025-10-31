Kingdom of Saudi Arabia:SAL Logistics Services, the national leader in cargo handling, logistics solutions, and supply chain management in Saudi Arabia, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with TAM Group to strengthen air cargo operations between China and the Kingdom.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the Transport Logistic Southeast Asia Exhibition in Singapore one of the world’s leading events in the transport and logistics sector and was attended by top industry leaders from around the globe.

This partnership marks SAL’s first international expansion, entering the Chinese market through TAM Group a key milestone in expanding into one of the world’s largest and most dynamic logistics markets. Both parties will combine their expertise to enhance the trade corridor between China and Saudi Arabia, addressing the growing demand across multiple sectors, particularly e-commerce, while developing innovative freight solutions that boost operational efficiency and open new horizons for global trade growth.

China serves as a major hub for global trade and a central link in international supply chains. This partnership represents a strategic step toward strengthening supply chain integration and reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub, in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030.

On this occasion, Mr. Omar Hariri, CEO of SAL Logistics Services, stated: “As part of SAL’s expansion strategy, we are proud to announce the company’s first international presence in China the world’s largest export market — through our partnership with TAM Group. This collaboration will enable Chinese companies to expand into Saudi Arabia and leverage the Kingdom’s strategic geographic location as a global distribution hub powered by SAL’s integrated logistics solutions. This expansion is a pivotal step toward enhancing trade connectivity between the two nations and supporting the continuous growth of e-commerce and global trade flows.”

From his side, Mr. Alvin Tam, Senior Vice President, Commercial of TAM Group, said: “We are proud to collaborate with SAL, a leading name in logistics services in the Kingdom. This agreement will allow us to combine our international expertise with SAL’s advanced operational capabilities to develop air cargo networks and expand connectivity between Saudi Arabia and global markets.”

This partnership reflects SAL’s commitment to building strategic international alliances that strengthen its global presence, enhance the Kingdom’s air cargo sector, and consolidate its position as a key global logistics hub.

About ”SAL”:

SAL Logistics Services is a leading national company specializing in integrated logistics solutions and supply chain services in the Kingdom. The company was established in December 2019, following its separation from Saudia Cargo, and continues a legacy of over seven decades of experience in supporting the transport and logistics sector. SAL offers a comprehensive range of services, including air and ground cargo handling, multimodal logistics services, and warehousing and distribution solutions. It also contributes to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by enhancing the efficiency of the logistics sector, investing in advanced technologies, and building strategic partnerships that reinforce the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub

About “TAM Group”:

TAM Group is a global company specializing in general sales and service agent (GSSA) solutions for air cargo and passenger services. Recognized as a trusted partner by major airlines worldwide, the company is known for its flexibility, innovation, and ability to adapt to partners’ needs across different markets. TAM focuses on delivering tailored solutions that empower clients to achieve their goals and continuously expand and innovate its logistics services globally.

