GlobeMed Group, a leading healthcare benefits management company in the MENA region, and the Higher Institute of Public Health (ISSP) at the prominent Saint Joseph University of Beirut have announced the launch of the 2 tailored diploma programs in Clinical Coding and Health Information Analysis for the academic year 2024-2025. The programs are delivered by a team of instructors from USJ and GlobeMed with the registration process already underway. The diploma programs are designed to meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in clinical coding and health information analysis.

The Clinical Coding Program is set to begin on November 4th, 2024. The program has trained hundreds of professionals from insurance companies and other private and public health institutions over the past 23 years, and still achieving success. It is comprised of 10 credits and offered on-campus, targeting physicians, nurses, medical coders and billers, and any person working in the health sector. The program aims to promote the use of a standardized health information coding system, to simplify recording of medical data, and to improve the quality of data coding. The program provides enrolled students with deep knowledge of the international coding guidelines to translate medical records notes and reports into codes necessary for proper claims processing & adjudication, correct billing, reporting, analysis and monitoring the incidence and prevalence of diseases.

The Health Information Analysis diploma program will commence also during the first week of November, 2024. It is offered online and consists of 20 credits. The program has achieved great success during the past 5 years, gathering professionals from different countries in the MENA region. The program curriculum is customized around topics vital to the analysis of health information such as health data acquisition and management, analysis of the health systems and health outcome management, biostatistics, business intelligence tools, etc. It gives students coming from various organizations such as healthcare providers, research institutes, health ministries and private insurance companies the opportunity to acquire the necessary skills to process and transform data into meaningful information allowing their organizations to make better informed decisions based on scientific approach.