Dubai, UAE: As SailGP, the world’s most exciting racing on water takes place during the COP28 climate conference in Dubai, the thrilling sporting event will showcase the largest use of temporary solar power in its history in line with the global conference’s call for sustainability.

The Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix, presented by P&O Marinas, which will take place in Mina Rashid from December 9-10, will highlight SailGP’s commitment to climate action with the first of many ‘Race For The Future’ takeovers, showing how global sporting events can be run more sustainably and how sports can use its voice for good.

Together with Aggreko, the world-leading provider of mobile modular power, SailGP will have the largest temporary solar array Aggreko has ever installed at an event, as vast as six basketball courts. The event will be powered by 100% clean energy on shore, saving a massive 64 tonnes of carbon.

Aggreko will use solar, battery and biofuel as the main sources of energy for the event, enabling nearly 10,680L of fossil fuel savings.

David de Behr, Head of Sales at Aggreko Event Services, says: “As global leaders gather in Dubai for the largest climate conference in the world, it is a perfect match that SailGP, a sporting event that has diligently campaigned for sustainability in sports, is held at the same time. This is the third year of our partnership with SailGP and its commitment to climate action is in line with our passion for temporary clean energy solutions. We are proud to work with SailGP again to power the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix, presented by P&O Marinas, and raise the bar on sporting events and climate action. With the combination of solar and battery power allied with B100 biofuel, the event will be powered by sustainable energy solutions.”

Multiple SailGP facilities will be run on temporary solar power from Aggreko’s modular solar plant with an output of 264kW.

SailGP Chief Purpose Officer Fiona Morgan said: “We have pushed our event sustainability operations like never before in Dubai. One of the most exciting activations is undoubtedly the unveiling of the largest temporary solar array ever used at a SailGP event, which couldn’t be achieved without our fantastic, innovative partnership with Aggreko. We want to collaborate with like-minded brands and sports to galvanize collaboration and utilize the power of partnerships to make a real difference to the world. Sport needs to think differently and embed sustainable action into its DNA. We’re all in a Race For The Future and we need to act now, as there is no planet B.”

SailGP will deliver a Race For the Future takeover and use the color yellow – which symbolizes hope and optimism – to highlight the issue and solutions across its channels. The takeover will showcase how the league is racing for impact, innovation, inclusivity and clean energy solutions.

Aggreko has provided world-class event power for over three decades, from world cup games to Olympic events and film and TV productions. Over last year alone, Aggreko powered more than 35 events in the UAE including the opening of Atlantis the Royal, AUH Golf – HSBC Abu Dhabi Golf Championship, Taste of Dubai, Dubai International Boat Show 2023, and many others.

For editorial information, please contact: Lisa George, Iris Public Relations, Dubai, UAE.

Email: Lisa@irispr.net/. Website: www.irispr.net

About Aggreko

Aggreko, is a world-leading provider of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy solutions. Operating in a rapidly changing energy market, our priority is to support our customers through the energy transition by providing cost-effective and flexible answers to the simple or complex challenges our customers face.

Founded in Scotland in 1962, Aggreko has grown from a small local business to a global energy pioneer, employing more than 6,000 people. Headquartered in Glasgow, we’ve remained true to our roots, and have operations in 67 locations, ready to deliver energy solutions to every corner of the globe.

Aggreko creates bespoke solutions to provide all electricity, heating and cooling needs using the latest fuels and storage solutions. This is powered by our trademark passion, unrivaled international experience, and local knowledge.

We recognize our position as partners in the energy transition and are constantly evolving our products to provide better solutions no matter the sector.

For more information, please visit our local website at: www.aggreko.com

About SAILGP

SailGP is the world’s most exciting racing on water. The global championship features national teams battling in short, intense races at iconic stadium-style venues across the globe. The high-tech, high-speed action features sailing’s best athletes racing in identical hydrofoiling F50 catamarans, flying at speeds approaching 100 km/h. SailGP also races for a better future, championing a world powered by nature.

Visit www.SailGP.com for more information.