RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - Media OutReach Newswire - Sahm Capital is excited to announce its official membership in the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM), further solidifying its commitment to the growth and development of the Arab capital markets.



Founded in 1978, AFCM aims to enhance the efficiency and transparency of capital markets across the Arab region, including the GCC, Levant, and Arab African countries. With oversight of 18 exchanges and 8 Clearing Houses, AFCM works to harmonize regulations, promote market development, and adopt new technologies to advance securities trading in the region.



A Strong Partnership for Growth



This membership presents an exciting opportunity for Sahm Capital to collaborate with other market leaders, share expertise, and develop stronger investment strategies that will contribute to the continued growth of Arab capital markets. Sahm Capital is committed to playing a pivotal role in strengthening the MENA financial landscape and expanding its access to regional and international investors.



Sahm Capital's Growth and Future Vision



Founded in 2022 and fully licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) of Saudi Arabia, with license number [license no. 22251-25], Sahm Capital has rapidly grown into a leading player in the region. In October 2023, the company received licenses for Dealing, Advising, and Custody services, followed by the launch of the Sahm trading app in December 2023. The app, a first-of-its-kind platform, has already surpassed 1 million users, positioning it as one of the fastest-growing trading platforms in the region.



In addition to its brokerage licenses, Sahm Capital secured Managing and Arranging licenses from the CMA in October 2024, positioning the company to offer a wide range of financial services, such as investment banking, managing investments and operating funds.



After three years of deepening its roots in Saudi Arabia, Sahm Capital is now ready to expand its reach across the Arab world. With a focus on delivering high-quality financial services, Sahm aims to help investors realize their full potential in an opportunity-rich capital market.



Sahm Capital's Chairman of the Board, Steven Chou, shared his thoughts on the significance of this achievement: "Joining the Arab Federation of Capital Markets is an important milestone for us as we continue to build upon our success in Saudi Arabia and extend our presence across the wider Arab world. We look forward to working closely with AFCM to drive innovation and development in the region's capital markets."



About Sahm Capital

Sahm Capital, registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to provide Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, and Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business services (license no. 22251-25). As the first fintech-driven financial company to achieve full CMA licensing, Sahm Capital has established itself as the fastest-growing member of the Saudi Exchange, leveraging proprietary technology and innovative financial solutions to deliver seamless, one-stop financial services. For more information, visit: www.sahmcapital.com

