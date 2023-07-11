‘ Aasaan Checkout’ solution to increase conversion rates for Direct-to-Consumer brands and e-commerce marketplaces who do not have their own app

Mumbai: Safexpay, a leading payments solution company, has introduced Aasaan Checkout, a one-click checkout solution, to address the issue of cart abandonment and improve conversion rates for digitally enabled businesses. The platform specifically caters to Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands and small to mid-size e-commerce marketplaces that do not have dedicated mobile apps. Aasaan Checkout aims to increase conversion rates by up to 30% compared to current levels.

Built with scalability in mind, Aasaan Checkout can seamlessly handle high transaction volumes, ensuring smooth operations even during peak periods. The platform allows users to onboard and utilise it without any minimum threshold limits in terms of order volume or other parameters.

According to a report, the average cart abandonment rate in India is approximately 51%, which increases to 70-75% during festive seasons, resulting in significant revenue loss to e-commerce companies. These high abandonment rates are primarily attributed to inconvenient and time-consuming checkout experiences that require manual input of personal details. MSME e-commerce players and D2C brands operating solely through web browsers, without their own mobile apps, are particularly affected by these issues. Implementing Aasaan Checkout not only improves conversions but also drives repeat sales and increases the order value for merchants.

Safexpay has set a goal to on-board more than 250 merchants over the next year, with a specific focus on expanding its presence in the Middle East and India.

A major ongoing challenge faced by numerous companies is obtaining and analysing data that provides valuable product insights from various e-commerce platforms. Aasaan Checkout's consolidated dashboard offers a comprehensive overview of marketing campaigns across Meta platforms such as, Facebook and Instagram, as well as Google services. This dashboard includes data from distribution channels like websites and marketplaces (e.g., Amazon, Meesho, Myntra).

Ravi Gupta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Safexpay said, "In today's fast-paced e-commerce landscape, many brands struggle to gather accurate and actionable data regarding their product insights. Aasaan Checkout's advanced analytics solution resolves this challenge by eliminating any minimum threshold, ensuring accessibility for businesses of all sizes. Merchants can now effectively monitor their marketing campaigns across popular platforms and gain valuable insights to tailor targeted promotions. With these powerful features, businesses are empowered with the necessary tools to thrive in the competitive e-commerce market. Our overall objective is to provide shoppers with an easy checkout experience and increase conversions."

Currently, users can experience Aasaan Checkout while shopping at select merchants on WooCommerce. Going ahead, it will also be available on Shopify. With these partnerships, the e-commerce platforms will become more accessible to merchants while streamlining the integration process. In the coming months, new features will be added to further enhance merchant centricity and shopper experience, fostering customer satisfaction and loyalty.

By introducing Aasaan Checkout, Safexpay aims to empower businesses in the digital realm by providing them with a seamless and user-friendly checkout platform that drives higher conversion rates of up to 30%. The platform's focus on accessibility, scalability, and integration partnerships demonstrating Safexpay's commitment to helping businesses succeed in today's competitive e-commerce landscape.

