India: SafeStorage, India’s largest tech-enabled self-storage company, today announced the launch of its first international operations in Dubai, marking a major step in its global expansion strategy. This milestone coincides with the company’s 10-year anniversary, during which it has served over 1,00,000 customers across 11 major Indian cities.

From a single warehouse in Bangalore in 2015 to a robust presence in Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Kolkata, Coimbatore and Jaipur, SafeStorage has become synonymous with reliable, secure, and professional storage solutions for both individuals and businesses.

Key Services at the Dubai Facility: Personal & Household Storage – Secure storage for furniture, appliances, seasonal items, and valuables during relocation, renovation, or travel.

Business & Commercial Storage – Inventory management, document archiving, and surplus stock handling for SMEs and corporates.

Value-Added Services – Doorstep pickup, professional packing, insurance, and 24/7 facility access.

Technology-Driven Operations – Backed by Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and AI-powered CRM for seamless customer experiences.

The newly launched Dubai facility will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure designed to cater to a wide range of storage requirements whether it’s household items during relocation or travel, inventory management for SMEs, or secure document archiving for corporates. Strategically located, the facility will be supported by a fully digital booking and inventory management platform, ensuring customers in the UAE enjoy the same convenience, safety, and service excellence that have made SafeStorage a trusted brand in India.

Over the past decade, SafeStorage has supported thousands of households during relocations, renovations, and extended travel, while helping businesses of all sizes, from automobile companies to corporates, store documents, records, and inventory. The brand has also become a vital partner for small and medium enterprises managing surplus stock and fulfilling online sales.

Speaking on the landmark expansion, Mr. Ramesh Madisetty, CEO of SafeStorage, said, "This is more than just a market entry, it’s the beginning of our global journey. Dubai is a dynamic, fast-growing hub that attracts a diverse population and thriving businesses, making it an ideal location for our first overseas operation. Over the last decade, we have built our reputation in India on trust, technology, and customer-first service. Now, we’re bringing the same secure, flexible, and transparent storage solutions to the UAE, helping individuals and companies focus on what matters most while we take care of their storage needs.”

The Dubai launch marks SafeStorage’s first step towards a stronger international footprint, with future plans to enter additional global markets in the coming years. By combining cutting-edge infrastructure, robust technology platforms, and a customer-centric approach, the company aims to become a trusted storage partner across borders.

About SafeStorage - SafeStorage

Founded in 2015, SafeStorage is India’s leading self-storage and warehouse storage provider, offering secure, flexible, and cost-effective storage solutions across major cities. With thousands of satisfied customers, SafeStorage continues to innovate and redefine how India stores its belongings.

For media queries: Please contact MSL

Jagan Rajagopalan | jagan.rajagopalan@mslgroup.com

Samayeshwari Vithaspa | samayeshwari.vithaspa@mslgroup.com