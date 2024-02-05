UAE – According to GoDaddy 2023 entrepreneurship data survey, 8% of small businesses stated increasing cyber-attacks are a major concern, their major concerns in a potential breach, financial loss and loss of customer trust, highlight the impact one of these incidents can have on a small business.

Safer Internet Day is a reminder to take proactive measures to help protect a website from cyber threats. To help entrepreneurs and business owners, GoDaddy is offering additional discounts for GoDaddy Website Security for the Advanced and Premium plans, additionally GoDaddy’s free SSL checker tool is available for customers.

GoDaddy Website Security provides comprehensive security to help protect their customers and their website.

HTTPS encryption with an SSL certificate, signaling trust to visitors.

Website Security firewall which helps blocks attacks on a site and examines incoming data and neutralizes malicious content and alerts you if any is found.

Malware scanning and security monitoring for proactive problem detection and remediation.

Site backup and one-click restore to ensure business continuity.

Website monitoring with alerts and daily updates.

GoDaddy also offers Managed SSL Service where GoDaddy’s security experts handle the installation and management of the SSL certificate.

To activate discount code use SIDWSS0206 at checkout now through 29 February 2024. (see ae.godaddy.com for details)

"Safer Internet Day serves as a reminder for entrepreneurs and businesses alike to prioritize online security. With the increasing threats of cyber-attacks, it's essential for entrepreneurs and small business owners to take proactive measures in safeguarding their digital presence. GoDaddy is here to help businesses thrive in the digital landscape by providing essential tools, support, and solutions for building and securing their online presence." - Selina Bieber, Vice President for International Markets.

GoDaddy offers a simple and free way to check the SSL status of a website with GoDaddy’s SSL Checker. If the website is considered not secure, GoDaddy can help with a number of solutions.