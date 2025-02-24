Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Encardio Rite, a leader in geotechnical and Infrastructure health monitoring is set to host Safe Dubai 2025 in collaboration with the Society of Engineers – UAE. The event will address Dubai’s ambitious urban development and reinforce its position as a global leader in infrastructure resilience and safety.

Taking place on February 27th at Grand Hyatt, Dubai - the event will bring together top industry experts, academia, policymakers and innovators to exchange ideas / insights and create a roadmap for long-term resilience. According to industry reports1, the global geotechnical engineering market was valued at USD 2.57 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2030, underscoring the increasing need for advanced engineering solutions, particularly in high-risk environments where safety and stability are critical.

Dubai's skyline is a testament to engineering ambition, featuring landmarks like the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Metro, and other iconic projects that push the boundaries of innovation. Rapid urbanization brings the responsibility to prioritise safety, resilience, and sustainability in construction, which will be highlighted at the event. Key topics that will be addressed at Safe Dubai 2025 include: Building a resilient infrastructure, Managing Costs, Risk Management, Global best practices, How Artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing the construction sector and Sustainability in Construction.

“Dubai continues to lead the world in urban innovation, ensuring the safety and longevity of its infrastructure is paramount. Infrastructure safety is about people – reliable roads, buildings, and transportation networks directly impact public safety, economic stability, and quality of life,” said Arushi Bhalla, Managing Director, Encardio Rite. “Safe Dubai 2025 is not just about engineering excellence; it is about creating a sustainable future where technology, resilience, and safety work hand in hand to shape the cities of tomorrow.”

Dubai’s continued success as a global hub depends on its ability to adapt and future-proof its infrastructure. With its reputation as a leader in urban transformation, the city has a unique opportunity to set a global benchmark in resilience planning. Safe Dubai aims to drive a multi-disciplinary conversation, ensuring that safety, sustainability, and technology remain at the core of infrastructure development.