Ras Al-Khaimah, UAE: On World Tourism Day, Safarak Travel and Tourism, a proud member of RAK Hospitality Holding, is thrilled to announce its attainment of the ResponsibleRAK Silver Benchmarked status, powered by EarthCheck.

Having been awarded the Bronze certification in July and subsequently achieving the esteemed Silver Benchmark status, Safarak Travel and Tourism remains steadfastly committed to its sustainability journey. Powered by EarthCheck, the ResponsibleRAK Certification Programme, sets a new benchmark for environmental management and sustainability in Ras Al-Khaimah's tourism sector, as the Emirate strives to be recognised for its sustainably efforts.

Safarak Travel & Tourism, which means “Your Travel” in Arabic, is one of RAK’s Leading Destination Management Companies (DMC) that offers a complete range of services for inbound and outbound groups including creating and organising MICE programmes, tailor-made events, corporate travel, holiday solutions and door to door travel.

This innovative certification programme, rooted in EarthCheck's scientific expertise, underscores Safarak Travel and Tourism's commitment to responsible and sustainable practices in the tourism industry, positioning it as a leader among a select group of global sustainable tourism operators certified to the prestigious EarthCheck Company Standard, enhanced by the exclusive EarthCheck scientific framework. This accolade serves as a testament to Safarak Travel and Tourism's unwavering dedication to adopting sustainable practices and reducing its carbon footprint.

Cathy Mead, General Manager, Safarak Travel & Tourism said: “In celebration of World Tourism Day, we are thrilled to announce that Safarak Travel & Tourism has achieved the Responsible RAK Silver Benchmark status. As a responsible DMC, we are incredibly proud of this achievement which underscores our unwavering commitment to sustainable practices. In a world where travel has the power to transform lives and communities, it is imperative that we do so responsibly. Let us continue to explore, experience, and preserve the beauty of our planet for generations to come.”

Silver signifies Safarak Travel & Tourism has undertaken a commitment to further sustainable practices and has initiated the process of third-party verification of their environmental and corporate social responsibility performance.

As Ras Al-Khaimah continues to position itself as a premier tourism destination, the ResponsibleRAK Certification showcases Safarak Travel & Tourism’s role as a leader in sustainable tourism practices, and their commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences while minimising its environmental footprint.

About Safarak Travel & Tourism

Safarak, meaning "your travel" in Arabic, is a leading Destination Management Company (DMC) in the UAE travel industry and enjoys the credibility and reputation associated with being a Ras Al Khaimah Government company and member of RAK Hospitality Holding.

The premier excursion, transport and DMC now offers complete travel solutions including tailor-made packages encompassing hotels, flights, tours, activities, transfers, and package modules. Catering to a wide range of travellers including travel enthusiasts, families and day-trippers, as well as MICE, corporate trips and wedding parties, Safarak is the only DMC in RAK that offers 24/7 client support hotline so that customers can travel at ease knowing that their team of experts are available every step of the journey.

As an IATA licensed company where customers can effortlessly book their flights and one of the leading DMCs and tour operators in the UAE, Safarak is able to offer complete travel services both inbound into the UAE and outbound to destinations in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Indian Ocean Islands, and Asia. Safarak has a reputation for excellence and strive to deliver the highest level of customer service and satisfaction to all of its clients. www.safarak.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA)

The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) was established in May 2011 under the government of Ras Al Khaimah. RAKTDA aims to develop the Emirate’s tourism infrastructure and establish Ras Al Khaimah as a world-class destination for leisure and business travel, creating sustainable investment opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. In order to achieve its goals, the Authority has a government mandate to license, regulate and monitor the Emirate’s tourism and hospitality industry.

www.visitrasalkhaimah.com

About EarthCheck

EarthCheck is the world's leading scientific benchmarking, certification, and advisory group for travel and tourism. Powered by EarthCheck's expertise, the ResponsibleRAK Certification Programme provides a comprehensive framework for recognising and promoting sustainability within Ras Al-Khaimah's tourism industry. EarthCheck empowers businesses, communities, and governments to make informed decisions that create clean, safe, prosperous, and healthy destinations.

For more information about EarthCheck, please visit earthcheck.org