Sharjah: As part of its ongoing efforts to foster a thriving business environment and an investment-friendly climate in the emirate, the Sharjah Investors Services Center (SAEED) is leveraging its participation in the ACRES Real Estate Exhibition 2025 to showcase its comprehensive suite of investor-focused services. These encompass a world-class one-stop-shop to facilitate setting up of businesses alongside post-establishment support designed to empower investors and entrepreneurs.

At its booth during the event, which runs until 25 January at Expo Centre Sharjah, SAEED Center is engaging with 93 exhibitors, including real estate developers, businesses, investors, and local and international financial institutions.

ACRES is widely recognised as one of the UAE's premier real estate events, offering an expansive platform for networking, exploring business opportunities, and gaining critical insights into market trends and successful investment strategies. In its previous edition, the exhibition enabled global investors to establish strong real estate portfolios, concluding with an impressive transaction volume of AED 1.4 billion.

Strengthening business ties in the real estate sector

Commenting on their participation, Hamad Al Shamsi, Acting Manager of SAEED Center, reaffirmed the Center’s commitment to building prosperous partnerships with the business community, saying, “Through the years, the Center is proud to have enhanced Sharjah’s attractiveness to investors, cementing its position as a key investment hub both regionally and globally. By offering comprehensive services, including the issuance of Golden Visas to investors and entrepreneurs, our organisation has successfully attracted substantial capital and expertise to the emirate. This influx has been instrumental in driving economic diversification and fostering development in Sharjah.”

Established in 2019, SAEED Center has become a pillar of business facilitation in the emirate. The center has provided crucial support to over 5,000 businesses and investors, and has issued over 500 commercial licences, demonstrating its prevalence in Sharjah's economic ecosystem. By forging strategic alliances with both government and private sector entities, SAEED Center has continuously expanded its service offerings, and these partnerships have enabled the center to deliver comprehensive, streamlined solutions to investors, enhancing Sharjah’s appeal as a prime investment destination.

For more information, visit https://www.sisc.ae/.