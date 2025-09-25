Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO), a leading producer of high-quality dairy and food products in the Kingdom, announced the signing of a strategic agreement with Tetra Pak to install the cutting-edge Tetra Pak E3/Speed Hyper line, the fastest filling machine in aseptic carton manufacturing for food and beverage products.

Equipped with eBeam sterilization, the technology behind the Tetra Pak E3/Speed Hyper line delivers important sustainability benefits by reducing operational costs and minimizing water, energy, and chemical consumption compared to conventional food and beverage filling machines.

The agreement was signed by Patrick Stillhart, CEO of SADAFCO, and Konstantin Kolesnik, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Arabia Area, marking a new milestone in the long-standing partnership between the two companies that spans more than 40 years during which both companies have collaborated to transform the food and beverage industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Patrick Stillhart, CEO of SADAFCO, said: “At SADAFCO, we continue to invest in advanced technologies that enhance efficiency, ensure the highest quality for our consumers, and reduce our environmental footprint. The deployment of the Tetra Pak® E3/Speed Hyper line represents an important step in strengthening our Saudia Milk portfolio and advancing our sustainability commitments.”

Konstantin Kolesnik, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Arabia Area, added: “This deployment marks a bold step forward in our shared commitment to innovation and sustainability. The E3/Speed Hyper line is not just the fastest in its class—it’s a game-changer that empowers partners like SADAFCO to scale efficiently, reduce environmental impact, and deliver high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of consumers across the Kingdom.”

The new line, capable of producing up to 40,000 food and beverage portion packages per hour, reinforces SADAFCO’s leadership in innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. It marks an important milestone in the company’s ongoing investment in advanced technologies that meet growing consumer demand, particularly in urban markets across the Kingdom, while ensuring quality and competitive pricing.

With this installation, SADAFCO reaffirms its role as a leader in Saudi Arabia’s food and beverages sector, advancing both innovation and sustainability to ensure long-term value creation for consumers, communities, and stakeholders.

About Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO)

SADAFCO is a publicly listed company that has been producing high-quality dairy and foodstuff products under the Saudia brand name since 1976, a year after the company was formed. Saudia enjoys being one of the market leaders in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the production of tomato paste, ice cream, and milk.

Based in Jeddah, SADAFCO operates sales and distribution depots in 24 locations across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, and Kuwait. Saudia products are also exported to several countries in the MENA region.

About Tetra Pak

Tetra Pak is a world leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working with our customers and suppliers, we provide access to safe, nutritious food for hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries every day.

With over 24,000 employees worldwide, we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere, and we promise to protect what’s good: food, people and the planet.