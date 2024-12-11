Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Saudi Dairy and Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO) proudly participated in this year’s HORECA, the premier event for the hospitality and foodservice industry. The event proved to be a resounding success, with visitors flocking to SADAFCO’s booth, engaging with its innovative offerings, and enjoying a memorable experience.

A Dynamic Booth with Exceptional Engagement

The response to SADAFCO's presence was phenomenal, with the booth bustling with activity from opening to closing. Senior visitors and potential customers were captivated by the signature Saudia ice cream flavors, which bridged nostalgia with modern delights. Their engagement was a clear testament to the appeal and relevance of these classic-yet-modern treats in today's market.

Adding to the excitement, the barista section offered a curated menu of exceptional cold and hot beverages made exclusively with SADAFCO products. The section quickly became a crowd favorite, showcasing the versatility of SADAFCO’s ingredients in delivering premium coffee experiences.

Showcasing Innovation and Fostering Business Connections

SADAFCO’s participation underscored its pivotal role in shaping the foodservice industry. The booth served as a vibrant hub of activity, hosting a large number of potential deals and business discussions with well-known brands in the industry. These conversations highlight the significant interest and trust in SADAFCO’s expanding portfolio, paving the way for exciting future collaborations.

“Our participation in HORECA 2024 highlights SADAFCO’s unwavering commitment to innovation and quality,” said Patrick Stillhart, CEO of SADAFCO. “The enthusiasm from visitors and industry leaders inspires us to continue creating products that bring value to every corner of the foodservice industry. This year’s engagement affirms the trust our stakeholders place in us and the demand for our evolving product range.”

Expanding the Boundaries of Innovation

As part of its commitment to innovation, SADAFCO unveiled its new product, Ready-to-Drink Coffee, during HORECA 2024. This product reflects the company’s dedication to meeting evolving consumer needs while maintaining the high quality it is known for.

A Celebration of Consumer-Centric Excellence

SADAFCO’s new product range resonates with growing consumer preferences for convenience, variety, and quality. Visitors at HORECA 2024 experienced firsthand the innovative approach SADAFCO brings to its portfolio, reinforcing its position in a dynamic regional market.

As the curtains close on HORECA 2024, SADAFCO celebrates another milestone in its journey of growth, innovation, and consumer connection. The company remains steadfast in delivering exceptional products that cater to diverse tastes and needs, ensuring its leadership in the foodservice industry.

About Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO):

SADAFCO is a publicly listed company which has been producing high-quality dairy and foodstuff products under the Saudia brand name since 1976, a year after the company was formed. Saudia enjoys being one of the market leaders in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the production of milk, tomato paste and ice cream.

Based in Jeddah, SADAFCO operates sales and distribution depots in 24 locations across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East. Saudia products are also exported to several countries in the MENA region.