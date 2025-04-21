DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading global travel technology company, is set to take center stage at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, reaffirming its commitment to transforming the future of travel through intelligent retailing, hyper-personalization, AI-driven innovation, and sustainable practices. With Sabre and its hospitality division, Sabre Hospitality, participating in five high-impact panel sessions, the company will showcase how its technologies are redefining the travel and hospitality landscape—across the region and around the world.

As a sponsor of the ATM Future Stage for several years—ATM’s hub for travel technology thought leadership—Sabre continues to lead the industry dialogue, hosting key debates and discussions on the transformation of travel retailing, operational efficiency, and the smarter adoption of emerging technologies across airlines, hotels, and travel sellers.

“ATM is a key platform for Sabre to share our vision for a smarter, more connected travel ecosystem,” said Ramzi Al Qassab, Managing Director, Sabre Travel Network Middle East. “From AI and automation to personalized offers and seamless servicing, our focus is on helping travel businesses in the region grow stronger, more agile, and be future-ready.”

Among the featured sessions is “Turning Fragmentation into Opportunity for Smarter Retailing,” on Tuesday, April 29 from 15:15–16:00 at the Future Stage. Frank Trampert and Ramzi Al Qassab will be joined by senior leaders from Saudia, Jumeirah, and Almatar to discuss how the industry can overcome technology and content fragmentation. The panel will highlight how collaboration and innovation can turn complexity into opportunity—delivering seamless and connected travel experiences.

“Today’s guests are no longer just booking rooms—they’re booking experiences,” said Frank Trampert, Global Managing Director, Community Sales, Sabre Hospitality. “At Sabre Hospitality, we’re empowering hoteliers to rethink how they retail, personalize, and engage with travelers across the journey.”

Another must-attend session is “Selling More Than Just a Room: The Impact of Experience on Hoteliers in the Middle East,” taking place on Monday, April 28 from 13:15–14:00 on the Global Stage. Frank will explore how intelligent retailing is enabling hoteliers to move beyond selling rooms by curating personalized, value-added experiences. He will discuss how this approach not only enhances guest satisfaction but also opens new avenues for revenue generation.

Also on Wednesday, April 30 from 16:00–17:00, Amy Read, Vice President of Innovation, Sabre Hospitality, will speak on “Human-Centric Technologies Changing the Face of Travel Tech.” Amy will share how AI—particularly generative AI—is revolutionizing guest interactions. She will spotlight Sabre’s SynXis Concierge.AI, an intelligent automation tool that delivers real-time, personalized guest support while maintaining the essential human touch in hospitality.

Sustainability will also take center stage at ATM 2025 for Sabre. Jess Matthias, Senior Director of Sustainability, will speak on two thought-provoking panels. On Tuesday, April 29 from 16:25–17:00, on the Future Stage, she will join “Reimagining ESG in the Middle East: A Woman’s Perspective” to explore the vital role women play in shaping ESG strategies and driving sustainable transformation in the travel sector. Then on Wednesday, April 30 from 12:00–12:40, Future Stage, Jess will participate in “Smarter Sustainability: The Role of Tech in Sustainable Tourism” to discuss how travel companies can harness technology to achieve environmental goals and operate more sustainably.

From sustainability and AI to guest personalization and smarter retailing, Sabre’s strong presence at ATM 2025 underscores its role as a technology leader and strategic partner in the evolution of global travel.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow’s technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, with employees across the world, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries globally. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

